Twitter will launch a purchase tool during live broadcasts – Época Negócios

New Twitter feature allows you to buy products featured in live stream (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

On November 28th, the twitter will present its first live stream with purchase feature. THE “Cyber ​​Deals Sunday” (‘Cybernetics Sunday Promotions’, in free translation) will be held during the weekend after the Day of Thanksgiving and the sexta-feira Negra, in partnership with the Walmart.

The social network describes the live as a “30-minute variety show” which will feature “electronics, home items, clothing, festive decor, special guests and more.” The presenter chosen for the debut live is the American singer Jason Derulo, who will lead the program with the promotions.

Promotional images show that the interface is split between the live stream and an online catalog, in addition to displaying a feed with tweets. The live continues to be displayed in a minimized screen if the user chooses to click on the shopping site.

The shopping feature will only be available for iOS and PC at first. Android users will be able to watch the live stream, but will not be able to purchase the exposed products.

Twitter isn’t the first network to announce the news. In this month, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube have released similar features.

For the tweets platform, this will be a test to understand the reception of internet users. According to the The Verge, the social network did not disclose what it expects from future lives, but confirmed that only brands will be able to present broadcasts with purchase features in the future – ordinary users will not have the function.

In July, Twitter added the option of a purchase button on some brands’ profiles, whereby they could present a unique selection of products. The company’s expectation is to expand the resource to more sellers in the United States “in the coming weeks”.

