Two days after the operation in Complexo do Salgueiro, PM still has not handed over weapons and names of police officers involved in the action | Rio de Janeiro

The Homicide Police requested the names of all police officers involved in the action and their weapons on Monday (22) to carry out an investigation, but so far it has not been answered. The Civil Police is also awaiting the release of the cadaveric reports.

In addition to the delay in delivering the material requested for investigation, the public defense expressed concern because there was no immediate communication from the PM to the Civil Police and the Public Ministry on the bodies resulting from the action and the non-preservation of the site for expertise.

“We still don’t have access to the reports of the place where it is being carried out, the autopsy reports on the bodies, but this action by the police is strange because it had a pattern a little different from other operations, even very lethal, which was that the police leave the place, do not remain in the place, do not present apprehensions related to this occurrence, do not wait for the arrival of the expert. So, it really causes an awkwardness in the different pattern of acting in this case,” said public defender Daniel Lozoya.

The Military Police reported that during the operation they seized weapons and drugs.

Request for operation was justified by the need to identify the PM killer

In a BOPE document, the RJ2 had access, the unit justifies as an absolute exceptionality of the operation the identification and arrest of those responsible for the murder of sergeant Rumbelsperger and the removal of police officers from inside the community.

BOPE also states in the document that there was a ambulance to help civilians and police, if necessary.

1 of 1 Document by BOPE — Photo: Reproduction BOPE’s Document — Photo: Reproduction

On Thursday (25), the Supreme Court will judge whether it maintains or overturns the determination that police operations in Rio, during the pandemic, can only happen in exceptional cases and with the knowledge of the Public Ministry.

“A good operation is the one that dies the least police, the least civilian and the one that apprehends more weapons and criminals. Fifteen items of this law were not complied with by this Salgueiro operation, in São Gonçalo. Today, we are sending this analysis to the MPRJ and to the Public Defender’s Office as chairman of the enforcement committee. Comply with the law. More efficiency and less brutality,” said state deputy Carlos Minc.

There are three ongoing investigations into the Salgueiro operation:

one from the PM who opened a military police inquiry;

one conducted by the Niterói Homicide Police;

a third from the State Public Ministry.

Bodies were buried this Tuesday

Forensics have already completed the analysis on all bodies. Four of them were released to be buried by their families on Tuesday (23).

The body of a suspect in having killed Sgt. Leandro Rumbelsperger da Silva was also found and identified as Igor da Costa Coutinho. Second, the PM he was rescued and died on his way to the hospital.

Also according to the police, of the nine killed in the confrontation, five have a criminal record, and the sergeant’s death was the trigger for action in the community.