Uber opens space for recreational marijuana sales in Canada | Technology

Uber has started a new service for its users in Ontario, Canada, allowing them to order marijuana in its Uber Eats app.

A company spokesperson said the Tokyo Smoke store, which markets the recreational plant, would be listed in the app from Monday (22).

Customers can order via Uber Eats and pick up at one of the partner’s establishments.

The tech giant has been eyeing the cannabis market for some time. Its CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, told media in April that the company will consider distributing marijuana when it is allowed in the United States.

With more than three years of legalizing recreational cannabis in Canada, the country is trying to fix its ailing marijuana market, where illegal growers still control a large portion of total annual sales.

The partnership will help Canadian adults buy legal and safe cannabis, helping to combat the underground illegal market that still accounts for more than 40% of all non-medical cannabis sales nationwide, Uber said on Monday.

Cannabis sales in Canada will total $4 billion in 2021 and are expected to grow to $6.7 billion in 2026, according to data from industry research firm BDS Analytics.

Asked about the possibility of expanding to other Canadian provinces, or the United States, an Uber spokesman said that “there is nothing more to share at the moment”.

