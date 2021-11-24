Ukraine warns of possible Russian invasion in January and US talks about sending weapons

The United States is considering sending extra weapons to Ukraine as fears about a potential Russian invasion mount, said several sources familiar with the official deliberations of the Americans to the CNN.

The Biden government is considering sending military advisers and new equipment, including weapons, while Russia rallies close to the Ukrainian border. American authorities are preparing allies for the possibility of another Russian invasion of the neighboring country.

Discussions over the aid package come as Ukraine publicly warns that an invasion could take place as early as January. The package could include new anti-tank missiles in addition to air defense systems such as stinger missiles.

The US Department of Defense has been pushing for some equipment that would have gone to Afghanistan – such as Mi-17 helicopters – to be sent to Ukraine. The Mi-17 is a Russian helicopter that the US originally bought to give to Afghans.

The Pentagon has been weighing what to do with them since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August.

But others in the government are concerned that the deployment of weapons and helicopters could be seen by Russia as a major escalation. And while they are prepared to send some military advisers to the region, it is unclear whether any will go to Ukraine, sources said.

Retired Lt. Col. Cedric Leighton told the CNN that the Javelin anti-tank missiles “are quite effective against the T-80 tanks that the Russians are actually deploying in these efforts against Ukraine.” But he noted that any additional strength given to Ukraine by the US means “further heightening tensions” with Moscow.

Asked on Tuesday (23) about the possibility of the US sending additional assistance to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We must not rule out the possibility of sending military advisers and weapons to Ukraine, because that is is already happening.”

“Military advisers are getting there, weapons are being supplied – not just from the United States, but also from other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). And all of this, of course, leads to a worsening of the situation at the border line,” said Peskov.

The Russian spokesman accused Ukraine of starting conflicts in the Ukrainian-backed Donbass region of Ukraine, but said Russia “will not attack anyone” and that the country “is not plotting any aggression plan”.

Discussion about sanctions

Meanwhile, US officials have been in discussions with European allies about drafting a new sanctions package, which would come into effect if Russia invaded Ukraine, sources said.

The US Congress is also debating the issue and may include new restrictions on Russia in the National Defense Authorization Act.

Asked about Russian military activity, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the government is concerned and “has had extensive conversations with our European allies and partners in recent weeks, including the Ukraine”.

She added that the US “also held discussions with Russian officials about Ukraine and US-Russia relations in general.” Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, also spoke by telephone with the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lt. Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, on Monday.

The discussions reflect how seriously the Biden government and Congress are taking the possibility that Russia could invade Ukraine, a strategic US ally, for the second time in less than a decade.

And US officials are determined not to be caught by surprise by a Russian military operation, as happened during the Obama administration in 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea and sparked an insurgency in parts of eastern Ukraine.

“Our concern is that Russia could make a serious mistake in trying to repeat what it undertook in 2014 when it gathered forces along the border, crossed sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so by falsely claiming that it was provoked,” the secretary of state said. Antony Blinken last week.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) rejected US warnings about a possible invasion, calling them “absolutely false” in a statement on Monday.

“The US State Department, through diplomatic channels, brings its allies and partners absolutely false information about the concentration of forces on our country’s territory for a military invasion of Ukraine,” said Sergei Ivanov, head of the press office of the SVR.

For weeks, the US has been sharing information with NATO partners and European allies about unusual Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border, which US military and intelligence officials believe has the potential to be harbingers of a military operation in the eastern part of the country. parents.

The warnings were much tougher and more specific than those issued in the past, said US, European and Ukrainian sources familiar with the discussions.

Ukraine’s tone has also changed significantly since being informed by the US.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian authorities downplayed reports that Russia was massing forces near the border.

After extensive meetings between US and Ukrainian officials, the head of Ukrainian defense intelligence General Kyrylo Budanov is publicly warning that Russia is preparing to attack as early as January. The statement was made in line with US assessments.

There are no definitive indicators of Putin’s intentions

Still, US officials say Russia’s ultimate plan remains unclear. A US defense official said that “there is no decisive indicator of (Vladimir) Putin’s intentions.”

And it is possible that the maneuvers are an effort to sow conflict or coerce the West into making concessions.

But the United States is still warning against the possibility of the worst-case scenario, of Moscow trying to change its behavior towards Kiev, spurred in large part by Putin’s determination to prevent Ukraine from reaching out to the West and joining NATO.

“You can’t achieve that goal by excavating another piece of eastern Donetsk,” said a person familiar with American intelligence. “It has to be something bigger than that if that’s really the goal [de Putin]”.

According to the source, Russia’s effort would have to be greater than that previously employed.

US authorities also shared with Ukrainian authorities evidence that Russia, through the Federal Security Service (FSB – successor to the KGB), is engaging in destabilizing activities within Ukraine to foment discontent with the Ukrainian president’s administration Volodymyr Zelensky.

They also pointed to the presence of Spetsnaz special forces and agents of the Central Intelligence Department (GRU) in addition to the SVR near Ukraine’s borders.

Ukrainian defense officials projected that Russia could use the dozens of tactical battalion groups currently stationed near Ukraine’s borders to launch an attack from multiple sides, including from annexed Crimea, according to Ukrainian military assessments provided to The Military Times.

US officials are closely watching Russian activity in Crimea, where Russia sent troops and military units in the first half of the year as part of a military exercise, according to the country.

Although Russia’s Defense Ministry ordered at least some of the troops to withdraw in April, some units remained, according to Ukrainian assessments and sources familiar with the matter.

Movements in the American Congress

Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans have added proposed amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022 in Congress. Proposals must address the topic, but there is still no final version.

An amendment proposed by Senate Foreign Affairs President Bob Menendez, to which the CNN had access, says that “substantial new sanctions must be imposed” by President Joe Biden against senior Kremlin officials – including Russian President Vladimir Putin – in the event of a Russian military escalation against Ukraine.

The amendment also calls for additional sanctions against the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which Ukraine has been defending.

The committee’s Republicans see Nord Stream’s sanctions language as a positive step, sources said, but want the amendment to trigger sanctions automatically in the event of a Russian incursion, rather than leaving the determination in the hands of the government.

Germany, which is involved in the pipeline project with Russia, recently announced that it is temporarily halting the pipeline certification process.

But Ukraine also wants the US to do more to plug the pipeline, and says Russia is turning it into a weapon to weaken Ukraine, cutting energy supplies and revenue into winter, a Zelensky aide told CNN.

“While the Biden government is warning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, its most senior officers are on Capitol Hill trying to protect Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, lobbying against the inclusion of sanctions against it in the annual defense bill,” the adviser said. .

(Translated text. Read the original here.)