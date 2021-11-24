Ulefone Note 13P launched with 6.5″ display and 20MP camera – All in Technology

Chinese Ulefone has introduced a new mid-range smartphone to the global market. It’s the new Ulefone Note 13P, which includes highlights like a huge, high-resolution screen, responsive processor for everyday tasks and dual camera.

About its technical sheet, the Ulefone Note 13P brings a 6.5 inch LCD IPS display with Full HD+ resolution. The screen has less obvious edges than the last generation and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also features a front camera for 16MP selfies.

See too:

At the rear, the device comes equipped with a 20MP Sony IMX350 main sensor and a 2MP macro lens. Under the hood, it runs on a Helio G35 chipset combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native space. In addition, there is a 5,180 mAh battery with a 10W charge.

The new Ulefone Note 13P has a modern display with a central hole for the selfie camera.

Screen: 6.5 inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution

6.5 inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 (octa-core)

MediaTek Helio G35 (octa-core) RAM: 4GB

4GB Native storage: 64GB expandable to 1TB.

64GB expandable to 1TB. Back camera: 20MP + 2MP

20MP + 2MP Frontal camera: 16MP

16MP Drums: 5,180 mAh with 10W charging

5,180 mAh with 10W charging System: Android 11

Android 11 Colors: Starry Black and Mystery Blue

Starry Black and Mystery Blue Others: Side Mounted Fingerprint Reader, NFC, P2 Input for Headphones

At the moment, the new Ulefone Note 13P is on sale on Ulefone’s official website for 170 dollars (around R$950). However, it is expected to arrive later at major online retailers such as AliExpress.