UN calls for deaths in Complexo do Salgueiro to be investigated impartially

Through a statement, the agency’s human rights office criticized the alleged violation of the STF injunction and repudiated the use of violence in São Gonçalo

MARCOS PORTO/AGENCY O DIA/AGENCY O DIA/ESTADÃO CONTENT – 11/22/2021 Eight people were found dead after an operation in São Gonçalo



THE United Nations (UN) released a statement on Tuesday, 23, asking that the facts that occurred in the deaths recorded after an operation by the Military Police in Complexo do Salgueiro, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro, were investigated impartially. “We ask the Public Ministry to carry out an independent and impartial investigation into the deaths, in line with international standards, and to ensure that those responsible for these acts are held accountable to the courts,” said cabinet spokeswoman Marta Hurtado. She also cited a “violation” of the Supreme Court’s (STF) injunction that restricted police operations in Rio de Janeiro to “absolutely exceptional” cases, followed by the MP, for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“From our office, we reiterate the proposal to open a dialogue to discuss the current model of our policy in the favelas,” said the spokeswoman, stating that the use of violence should be “a last resort” on these occasions. The statement came a day after eight bodies were found by residents in a mangrove swamp in the Complex, hours after an operation by the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) passed through the site. The identity of the murdered people has not been revealed so far, but according to the police, all wore camouflage clothing and only one of the dead had no criminal record. Despite police confirming only eight deaths at the scene, the Federation of Favelas Associations of Rio de Janeiro reported that 14 people were murdered, three of them female.

BOPE reportedly installed the operation in the region on Sunday, 21, after a complaint informing that one of those responsible for the death of Sgt. Leandro Rumbelsperger da Silva, 38, who was murdered during a patrol in the area, was wounded in the area. In a statement made by the press office, the PM informed that “teams were attacked” in the vicinity of a mangrove area and an “intense confrontation” took place in the region. Weapons, ammunition, a camouflage uniform and drugs were allegedly seized by the troops and a Military Police Inquiry (IPM) must be opened to investigate the operation. Other bodies, such as the Civil Police, the Public Ministry and Civil Defense also stated that they are investigating what happened.