Unaware of the divorce, Dynho says that Mirella ‘bites herself with jealousy’ for him

In recent days, Dynho Alves has been talking a lot about his relationship with MC Mirella, unaware that she has already filed for divorce. This Tuesday night (23), the pawn of A Fazenda 13 said that the singer tends to “bite out of jealousy” for him.

“We’ve done several shows together,” said the funk player. “It’s a good thing she’s from the same background, she understands. Men must also freak out [com ela no palco]”, opined Aline Mineiro.

Dynho then explained his strategy to avoid getting jealous during the singer’s concerts: “I get like this [com a mão no rosto]. I go to the dressing room there and be right back. She dances, interacts, she’s the same tape as me. When I’m doing my shows, it’s my job, she doesn’t forbid anything, she doesn’t say anything. She knew me like that, she knew me dancing.”

“But she is jealous. [Quando uma fã] You’re looking at me like that, she looks like this [com raiva]. Then, when I’m doing a show, I’m very forward. The sound is rolling up and I [dançando]. I do things that girls go crazy, and she [Mirella] it’s like that in the back, biting itself, just looking,” added the rural reality participant.

Filing for divorce – On Tuesday (16), Mirella revealed that she had filed a lawsuit to divorce Dynho. The funk company revolted after seeing the approach of the then companion with Sthefane inside A Fazenda 13.

“Dynho took the option of taking on a relationship within the reality, whatever it may be and even ‘fraternal’, as he mentioned. But it is noteworthy that, in addition to the audience, there is the family, the fans and me , Mirella herself. Therefore, after carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible posture, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already underway, is the right one at the moment and irreversible”, wrote the singer on twitter.

In the statement, the participant of A Fazenda 12 stated that, even with the separation, she will continue to cheer for her ex-partner. “I wish, as always, a lot of luck and success for him”, he highlighted.