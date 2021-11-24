Under choruses of ‘genocide’ and ‘myth’, Bolsonaro receives the Legislative Merit Medal in the Chamber | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro went to the Chamber this Wednesday (24) to receive the Legislative Merit Medal, which was presented in a solemn session in the plenary. During the event, Bolsonaro heard choruses of “genocide” from rival parliamentarians and of “myth” from the allies.

Bolsonaro walked the route of less than 1 km from the Planalto Palace to the Congress, where he was received by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

Before handing over the medal, the second secretary of the Chamber, Deputy Marília Arraes (PT-PE), made a speech critical of Bolsonaro, without directly mentioning the name of the president. She said that the executive branch must behave as a representative of the people, but this is not always the case.

“As we know, the Executive power, elected in a majority way, should behave as a representative of the people, but often these would-be people act anti-democratically when animated by sectarian spirits, taxing them as enemies and excluding divergents from the unitary and mythical entity from which those who are not inside their mental enclosure are considered to be part of it”, said the deputy. She made a reference to the “pen” of supporters that greets the president every day at the door of the Alvorada palace.

1 of 1 President Jair Bolsonaro walked from Planalto Palace to the Congress — Photo: Guilherme Mazui/g1

The Legislative Merit Medal was created in 1983. The medal is usually awarded to people and entities that “provided relevant services to the Legislative power or to Brazil”, according to the Chamber’s website.

In addition to Bolsonaro, this year the honored include Pope Francisco, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, photographer Sebastião Salgado and the president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Humberto Martins.

The President of the Republic goes on to say that he did not take the vaccine against Covid. An act signed by Lira last month required proof of at least one dose of the vaccine to allow entry into the Chamber.

The rule, however, has not been applied to authorities and parliamentarians in general, only officials, press and civil servants.