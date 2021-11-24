Unimed Araçatuba wins Unimed do Brasil Communication and Marketing Award

Unimed Araçatuba won in two categories the Communication and Marketing Award 2021, which was promoted by Unimed do Brasil. The disclosure of the result took place on Monday night (22) in a live with the presence of representatives from several Unimeds.

As a medium-sized Unimed, the cooperative won first place in the Actions with the customer category with the video “You are perfect, too important not to take care of yourself” which highlighted women as the protagonists in society and the importance of female self-care during October 2020 pink.

In the category Actions in digital media, Unimed Araçatuba was the winner in second place with the video “Being together for whatever comes” aired in September 2020 with the objective of strengthening the brand in the macro-region in which it is located in interior of São Paulo, to reaffirm its position as a relevant agent in the regional health scenario and a reference in confronting the Covid-19 pandemic. The winning videos were evaluated by judges from the marketing market, academics and professionals from the Unimed do Brasil Marketing team.

“We have a team focused on results that always seeks to show what our employees and cooperating physicians do best. And these videos are the result of a lot of dedication and commitment. This award belongs to all Unimed Araçatuba who believe, support and trust in our work”, concludes the Communication and Marketing supervisor, Luciana Ruiz Pandini.