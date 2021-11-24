Unimed Belém starts state intercooperation plan

Unimed Belém started negotiations to start the intercooperation project for the acquisition of products that are used in all Units of the health operator. The objective is to transform the medical cooperative into an active buyer of inputs and services from other smaller cooperatives in the state and thus help their growth and strengthening.

The idea of ​​the action was the chairman of the Board of Directors of Unimed Belém, Dr. Wilson Niwa, who thought of partnerships to promote the cooperative principle and the financial security of the business. The work takes place in conjunction with the Organization of Brazilian Cooperatives (OCB), which will help select and strengthen smaller companies that have the potential to meet Unimed’s demands.

According to Eduardo Abrahão, social responsibility coordinator at Unimed Belém, at first, the expectation is to map cooperatives in the horticultural sector, as the health plan has a high demand for these products, as the operator has nine service units, among them Unimed Prime, the most modern hospital in the state.

“We are the largest cooperative in the North region, so, in principle, we have a duty to help smaller companies through intercooperation. This strengthens the sector and also the local economy. Initially, we want to meet the demand for produce, because our hospitals have a considerable consumption of fruits and vegetables and, later, we will seek to increase this area of ​​activity”, highlights Eduardo.

Currently, the process involves capturing information about the volume of supply of each company and standardizing documents, which occurs with the intermediation of the OCB. According to Nazaré Fernandes, supply manager at Unimed’s Supply Center (CAU), after the conclusion of this phase, the cooperatives will be able to participate in the quotations.

“Cau has a standardized quotation process that has already been passed on to the OCB and now they are helping companies to fit into our format so that they can apply, participate in the quotation and perhaps become our suppliers. It’s a work that we want to encourage and encourage all cooperatives”, points out Nazaré.

The president of the OCB/PA System, Ernandes Raiol, comments that the initiative is essential for the strengthening of cooperativism in the state and that the OCB is willing to help in whatever way is necessary to maintain this partnership.

Ernandes Raiol, president of the OCB-PA System

“We congratulate Unimed Belém for the excellent and pioneering action that, of course, will be replicated not only in other municipalities in Pará, but throughout Brazil. It is a new model of intercooperation that has emerged that will undoubtedly work very well”, concludes the president of the OCB/PA System, Ernandes Raiol.

Tags

cooperativism OCB/PA Unimed System

