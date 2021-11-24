Union promotes action to sell gasoline at R$4.40 a liter to motorcyclists in Santos | Santos and Region

The Union of Oil Workers of the São Paulo Coast (Sindipetro-LP), announced that it will promote the “National Day of Gasoline without PPI” this Thursday (25) in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. The action will provide gasoline at R$4.40 per liter for motorcyclists, with prior registration mandatory.

In total, 3,000 liters of fuel will be made available for sale in Santos, intended for motorcycle couriers and limited to 9 liters per motorcycle. Registration is required to purchase the vouchers, from 9 am on this Thursday, at the union’s headquarters, located at Avenida Conselheiro Nébias, 248, in the Vila Mathias neighborhood.

The vouchers will be used at the Super Posto Constitution, located at Rua da Constitution, 454, in Vila Mathias, on the same day. Payment must be made in cash or via PIX transfer.

The objective of the initiative, as disclosed by the union, is “to denounce how the company’s privatization policy has already generated consequences such as the abusive fuel prices practiced in Brazil today.” The action is also against the Import Price Policy (PPI), practiced by Petrobras and which makes up the final value of a liter of gasoline.

The initiative is headed by the National Federation of Oil Workers and the Petrobrás Social Observatory and takes place, in addition to Santos, in the cities of Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Manaus (AM), Aracaju (SE), Maceió (AL), Caraguatatuba and São José dos Campos (SP).

The formation of fuel prices is made up of the price charged by Petrobras at the refineries, plus federal (PIS/Pasep, Cofins and Cide) and state (ICMS) taxes, in addition to the cost of distribution and resale.

There is also the cost of anhydrous ethanol in gasoline, and diesel has the impact of biodiesel. The variations of all these items determine how much fuel will cost at the pumps.

See below how much each item represented, on average, in the final price of fuel in the week of August 15th to 21st.

