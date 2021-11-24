United plays poorly, but sees Cristiano Ronaldo decide again, beats Villarreal and secures the Champions League round of 16

Cristiano Ronaldo decided again, Manchester United beat Villarreal away from home and qualified for the round of 16 in the Champions League

O Manchester United played poorly, but counted on one more decisive goal in Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Villarreal per 2 to 0, in Spain, this Tuesday, for the 5th round of group F, and guarantee the classification of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

CR7 opened the score for the red devils, with a nice touch of coverage over the goalkeeper rulli, While Sancho, almost in stoppage time, closed the score with a kick.

Manchester United returns to the field for the Premier League on Sunday (28), at 1:30 pm (GMT), against Chelsea, with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+

The Portuguese remains impossible in the Champions League, with 6 goals in 5 games so far.

Also highlighted for the goalkeeper of gea, who made several great saves and prevented the “Yellow Submarine” from opening the scoreboard during their wide dominance in the 1st half and at the beginning of the complementary stage.

United’s classification is already assured because, in the last round of the group, atalanta and Villarreal face off, meaning that one of the teams will lose points. With that, the “Red Devils” can no longer be surpassed by the two teams.

Championship status

With the result, Manchester United will 10 dots, go on 1st place and ensures the classification to the octaves.

Villarreal, in turn, continues with 7 stitches and is in 2nd position but may fall on the table.

This is because this Tuesday they play atalanta and young boys. The Italians have 5 points and are aiming for 2nd place…

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for United over Villarreal Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The guy: from Gea

United can only celebrate victory in Spain thanks to their goalkeeper, who performed spectacularly.

Throughout the match, De Gea produced three true miracles to stop Villarreal’s attack.

The main one was a strong beat of Wheaties which the Spanish archer caught wonderfully.

De Gea also showed a lot of attention in the anticipations and in the exits from above, helping to count the rival’s impetus.

It was bad: Rulli

Villarreal’s goalkeeper was careless and “delivered the paçoca” in this Tuesday’s match.

After seeing your team dominate most of the game, Rulli made a big mistake in the final minutes and gave the victory to Manchester United.

At the end of the 2nd half, the Argentinian archer left playing irresponsibly and saw Capoué deliver at the feet of Cristiano Ronaldo.

CR7 took advantage of the wrong positioning of Rulli, who was ahead, and gave a light touch for coverage to open the score.

upcoming games

Datasheet

Villarreal 0 x 2 Manchester United

GOALS: Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo [78′] and Sancho [90′]

VILLARREAL: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres and Estupiñán (Raba); Yeremi Pino (Chukwueze), Capoué, Parejo and Moi Gómez (Day); Trigueros (Alberto Moreno) and Danjuma Technician: Unai Emery

MANCHESTER UNITED: From Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire and Alex Telles; Fred, McTominay and Van de Beek (Bruno Fernandes); Sancho (Juan Mata), Martial (Rashford) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Matic) Technician: Michael Carrick (interim)