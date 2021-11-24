US invites Taiwan to ‘Summit for Democracy’ and enrages China

The Biden administration has invited Taiwan to its “Summit for Democracy” next month, according to a list of attendees published Tuesday night by the US State Department. The move was called “error” by China.

The unprecedented meeting is a test of President Joe Biden’s assertion, announced in his first foreign policy speech in February, that he would return the United States to global leadership to face authoritarian forces led by China and Russia.

Brazil is also among the guests for the virtual event.

There are 110 participants on the State Department’s guest list for the December 9-10 virtual event, which aims to help prevent democratic backlash and the erosion of rights and freedoms around the world. The list does not include China or Russia.

This Wednesday (24), the China Office for Taiwan Affairs called the inclusion of Taiwan an “error”, saying that Beijing was opposed to “any official interaction between the US and the Chinese Taiwan region”.

“This posture is clear and consistent. We urge the US to stick to the ‘one China’ principle and the three joint communiqués,” office spokesman Zhu Fenglian said at a news conference.

The ruling Communist Party of China sees autonomous democracy as part of its territory, although it has never ruled over it.

Biden’s invitation to Taiwan comes at a time when China is increasing pressure on countries to reduce or cut ties with the island, which Beijing considers has no right to the status of state.

Taiwan’s self-government says Beijing has no right to speak out on its behalf.

Sharp differences with Taiwan persisted during a virtual meeting earlier this month between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While Biden reiterated long-standing US support for the “one China” policy by which he officially recognizes Beijing over Taipei, he also said he “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said the White House.

Xi said Taiwanese seeking independence and their supporters in the United States were “playing with fire,” according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Human rights groups question whether the Biden Summit for Democracy can pressure invited world leaders, some accused of harboring authoritarian tendencies, to take meaningful action.

The State Department list shows that the event will bring together mature democracies such as France and Sweden, but also countries such as the Philippines, India and Poland, where activists say democracy is under threat.

In Asia, some US allies such as Japan and South Korea were invited, while others such as Thailand and Vietnam were not. Other notable absentees were US allies Egypt and NATO member Turkey. Middle East representation will be small, with Israel and Iraq as the only two invited countries.

* Translated material. Read the original here.