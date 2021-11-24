US oppose OPEC and release strategic reserve oil; prices are still on the rise | Economy

The United States announced this Tuesday (23) that it will release millions of barrels of oil from the country’s strategic reserve, in a coordinated move with China, India, South Korea, Japan and Great Britain to cool prices after OPEC+ producers ignore appeals for more offer.

US President Joe Biden, facing low approval ratings amid rising inflation ahead of next year’s legislative elections, has repeatedly urged the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to pump more oil.

Tuesday’s announcement that the US will release 50 million barrels came after an official said Washington had approached major Asian energy consumers to help bring oil prices down from nearly three-year highs.

Britain had not previously been mentioned as involved in the plan.

It was the first time Washington coordinated such a move with some of the world’s biggest oil consumers., said the authorities.

For now, the plan had no effect on oil prices. Around 3:30 pm on Tuesday, the prices of futures contracts rose, and the Brent (global reference) for January advanced 3.38%, to US$ 82.39 per barrel.

OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and other US allies in the Gulf, as well as Russia, has rejected requests to pump more at its monthly meetings. The organization meets again on December 2, but so far has shown no indication that it will change course.

The release of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve would be through a loan as well as a sale to companies, US officials said.

The loan of 32 million barrels will take place in the coming months, while the government would accelerate the release of 18 million barrels in sales already approved by Congress.

“We will continue to talk with international partners on this issue. The president is ready to take additional steps if necessary, and he is prepared to use all of his officials to work in coordination with the rest of the world,” a senior US official told reporters.

India said in a statement it would release 5 million barrels, while Britain said it would allow the voluntary release of 1.5 million barrels of oil from private reserves.

South Korea said details on the amount and timing of the release of oil reserves would be decided after discussions with the United States and other allies.

Japanese media said Tokyo would announce its plans on Wednesday.