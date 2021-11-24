US Releases 50 Million Barrels of Oil from Strategic Reserves to Contain High Gasoline

The government of U.S announced this Tuesday, 23, that it will release 50 million barrels of Petroleum of its strategic reserves, which represents the largest volume ever released since the emergency stock was established in the 1970s.

The objective of the American government is to resolve the mismatch between supply and demand for mineral oil and, thus, reduce prices on the international market. The measure, informed through a statement from the White House, is being carried out in conjunction with other oil-consuming countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and India.

India has confirmed that it will release 5 million barrels from its reserve. The United Kingdom stated that the volume released will be 1.5 million barrels. The other countries did not indicate the extent of the measure.

In the statement, the White House says that American consumers are feeling the impact of high prices for the Gasoline at the pumps because, in the midst of economic recovery, the supply of oil did not keep up with demand.

Recently, the prices of Brent oil, traded in London, and WTI, traded in New York, reached the mark of US$ 80 per barrel. This movement occurred amid high demand, with the end of a large part of the mobility restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic of Covid-19, and the slow resumption of production of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a group that brings together large producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Venezuela and Nigeria, among others.

Since US efforts to cut prices have become more evident, however, the barrel has dropped below $80.

Historic

The United States has the largest strategic oil reserves in the world, with the capacity to store up to 714 million barrels. Until September, the reservoirs had a stock of 621.3 million barrels, which is equivalent to the volume of oil consumed throughout the country during a month, according to the levels of 2019.

Created in the 1970s, during the international oil crisis, reserves are often used in exceptional cases, such as during wars or after natural disasters. Over the past 30 years, stocks have been released, for example, during the Gulf War (1990 and 1991), after Hurricane Katrina (2005) and during the protests in Libya in 2011 amidst the Arab Spring.

Tuesday’s White House announcement represents the largest volume ever released since strategic reserves were established. Until then, the biggest sales operation of the reserves had been in 2011, during the Arab Spring. In 2000, the country had also used 30 million barrels of reserves in a swap operation to raise refinery stock levels.

Release

According to the White House, the release of mineral oil on the market will take place in two ways. First, 32 million barrels will be released in the coming months in a sort of “swap”, meaning this volume will eventually return to the strategic reserve.

“The exchange is a tool compatible with today’s specific economic environment, where markets expect future oil prices to be lower than they are today, and it helps provide immediate relief to Americans and bridge this period of lower expected oil prices,” the document says.

In addition, 18 million barrels will be released through the sale of oil recently authorized by the US Congress. “The President is ready to take additional steps if necessary and is prepared to use all of his authority, working in coordination with the rest of the world to maintain adequate supplies as we exit the pandemic.”

India says it believes hydrocarbon prices “should be reasonable, responsible and determined by market forces.” The country says it has repeatedly expressed concern about the supply of oil being “artificially adjusted below the levels of demand by producing countries”, which leads to higher prices and “negative consequences”.

The country also says it is paying attention to domestic oil and diesel prices, having adjusted tariffs in the sector to contain inflationary pressures. The note qualifies these tariff reductions as “difficult steps” and with a “high” fiscal impact for the government, but argues that they are taken to alleviate the situation for the population.

Marketplace

The announcement of the release of stocks, however, was not enough to reduce oil prices on Tuesday. Analysts assessed that the US decision, in fact, will have a limited effect on quotes. For Criag Erlam, an analyst at Oanda, the announced volume “did not exceed expectations, so the market was already positioned”.

A barrel of WTI oil for January ended the day with a gain of 2.28% at $78.50. Brent oil for the same month rose 3.27% to US$ 82.31 per barrel.

After the US announcement, the OPEC Secretary General, Mohammed Barkindo, reaffirmed the cartel’s commitment to guaranteeing a “stable and balanced” market for producers and consumers and guaranteeing support for the recovery of the global economy. The statement was made in a videoconference by the Council of the OPEC Economic Commission this Tuesday, according to a publication on the group’s Twitter.

Barkindo urged world leaders to take steps to address bottlenecks in supply chains, with the aim of “optimizing” trade and sustaining a more “holistic” resumption of economic activity.

The secretary acknowledged that uncertainties still threaten the economy, including restrictions on the movement of people due to covid-19, particularly in Europe. But, for him, a surplus in the oil market could materialize between the first and second half of 2022. / WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES