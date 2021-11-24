USP ranks 90th most employer-regarded university in the world, survey says | education

The University of São Paulo (USP) was considered the 90th most highly regarded educational institution by employers, according to a ranking released on Wednesday (24) by the global data company Times Higher Education.

In the previous edition of this same survey, in 2020, USP had been ranked 109th.

To prepare the list, 11,000 company recruiters evaluated educational institutions from 44 countries, based on the following criteria:

development of “soft skills” (behavioral skills such as resilience, confidence, motivation and communication);

Specialization and training for research;

focus in career;

performance in digital area;

academic excellence;

internationalism.

“The ranking helps students to choose the universities that offer the best employability prospects”, says Sandrine Belloc, research manager.

“It shows how digitization, specialization or social skills are increasingly important – much more than the prestige of a university.”

Jurors named the 250 universities most highly regarded by employers.

The top three in the ranking are from the United States. See the top 10 below:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) California Institute of Technology (USA) Harvard University (USA) Cambridge University (UK) Stanford University (USA) Tokyo University (Japan) Yale University (USA) Oxford University (UK) National University of Singapore (Singapore) Princeton University (USA)