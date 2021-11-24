Vaccination is not enough and Carnival in Brazil worries, says WHO director

The assistant director general for access to medicines and pharmaceuticals at the World Health Organization (WHO), the Brazilian Mariângela Simão, expressed her concern with the realization of Carnival in Brazil.

During the Brazilian Congress of Epidemiology, Mariângela highlighted that in Europe there is a new increase in cases of Covid-19 and that the virus continues to evolve with more transmissible variants. However, due to vaccination, there was a dissociation between cases and deaths, as vaccination reduced the number of deaths resulting from the disease. She recalled that immunization reduces hospitalizations, but does not interrupt transmission.

When evaluating the situation of Covid-19 in Brazil, the director general stated that the vaccination program is going well. However, based on the situation in Europe, she was afraid of the future of the pandemic in Brazil due to the ongoing discussions about carnival.

“It worries me when I see the discussion about Carnival in Brazil. It is an extremely favorable condition for increasing community transmission. We need to plan actions for 2022″, he warned.

“The resurgence of cases in Europe after the relaxation of social and public health measures is an inescapable reality”, he said in an interview to Valor Econômico newspaper. “Vaccination alone is not enough; it certainly reduces hospitalizations and deaths from Sars-CoV2, but it doesn’t reduce transmission to the point of eliminating the circulation of the virus.”

