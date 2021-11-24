Valbuena case: Benzema found guilty as an accomplice to blackmail | french football

After more than five years, the controversial Valbuena case was resolved by the French justice. Striker Benzema, a former teammate of the French national team, was found guilty as an accomplice in the crime of blackmail. He was sentenced to one year of suspended imprisonment, which must only be served in case of recidivism, and fined 75,000 euros.

1 of 1 Benzema and Valbuena in 2014: teammates were friends — Photo: REUTERS/Charles Platiau Benzema and Valbuena in 2014: teammates were friends — Photo: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The Versailles court concluded that Benzema had “deliberately intervened” in the case through a conversation with Valbuena at the French national team concentration in October 2010. In the chat, the striker tried to convince the midfielder, his friend at the time, of that he should negotiate with the men who blackmailed him not to release a supposed intimate video. And, later, Benzema’s relationship with one of the blackmailers was discovered.

The prosecution requested 10 months in prison for the Real Madrid player, the lowest possible penalty, but the player ended up sentenced to one year in prison, which he will only serve if he is a repeat offender. In return, he received the highest fine prescribed by French justice, on the grounds that, as a public figure, he could set an example in this scenario.

Benzema’s defense claims that the player only gave advice and intended to help Valbuena. However, the version of the midfielder, who testified in court, would have indicated a bad intention in the attacker’s intervention. Benzema’s lawyers will appeal the decision.