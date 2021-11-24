Video: airbus lands in Antarctica for the first time | World

An Airbus A340 landed in Antarctica for the first time, according to the airline Hi Fly, which flew on 2 November.

The plane took off from Cape Town, South Africa carrying cargo, not passengers.

1 of 2 Image of cargo plane that landed in Antarctica on November 2, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Hi Fly Image of cargo plane that landed in Antarctica on November 2, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Hi Fly

The flight had been chartered by an adventure tour company called White Desert. The pilot and flight crew took supplies to a camp set up in Antarctica.

The flight took about 5 hours, and the teams spent less than three hours on the continent’s South Pole ground.

2 of 2 Airbus plane that landed in Antarctica — Photo: Reproduction/ Hi Fly Airbus plane that landed in Antarctica — Photo: Reproduction/ Hi Fly

Landing on site is only allowed for highly specialized teams.

Carlos Mirpuri, the airline’s pilot and vice president, said on the airline’s website that a blue ice rink is difficult to land. “The depth is 1.4 km of hard ice and no air. The important thing is that the colder the better”.

Landing and stopping such a heavy A340 would be no problem; at least in theory, as an A340 has never landed on glacial blue ice before.”