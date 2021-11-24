VIDEO: NASA launches spacecraft on first mission to deflect asteroid | Science

reproduction Launch of NASA’s Dart mission to test technology that can deflect asteroid

The US space agency (NASA) this Wednesday launched a spacecraft to test the world’s first planetary defense system. The objective is to verify the technology that could one day deflect a dangerous asteroid from colliding with Earth.

The multibillionaire Elon Musk’s Falcon 9, SpaceX rocket carries the Dart spacecraft and took off at around 3:20 am this morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The takeoff was shown live on TV Nasa and on SpaceX’s Twitter account. See the video:







The spacecraft will crash into a space object called Dimorphos to see how much its speed and path can be changed. If a chunk of cosmic debris hundreds of meters wide collided with the planet, it could unleash devastation across the entire continent.

“Dart will change the orbit period of Dimorphos just a little bit. And really that’s all that’s needed in case an asteroid is discovered well in advance,” said Kelly Fast of NASA’s planetary defense coordination department.

The Dart mission will cost $325 million and will target a pair of asteoids that orbit each other – known as a binary. The larger of the two objects, called Didymos, measures about 780m in diameter, while the smaller – Dimorphos – is about 160m wide.

After leaving Earth’s gravity, Dart will follow its own orbit around the Sun. It is predicted to intercept the binary in September 2022.

The mission is expected to collide with Dimorphos at a speed of about 6.6 km/s. This should change the object’s speed by a fraction of a millimeter per second – altering its orbit around Didymos. While this is a small change, it can be enough to deflect an object off its collision course with Earth.

Even if the mission is not successful, there is no risk of collision with Earth. On the other hand, if carried out successfully, it could provoke the first meteor shower created artificially by man.

The team behind the Dart chose the Didymos system because its relative proximity to Earth and the configuration of double asteroids make it ideal for observing impact results.