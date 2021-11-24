Video shows a boy struggling to lift a duvet hours before he died

A heartbreaking video shows a 6 year old boy struggling to put away his duvet hours before his death. The images were presented as evidence of abuse during the jury of the child’s father and stepmother in the UK this Tuesday (23). The two are imprisoned for murder and child cruelty. (watch below)

According to The Mirror, little Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died of collapse due to multiple head injuries. Prosecutors claim he was subjected to weeks of “systematic abuse” at the hands of his father, 29-year-old Thomas Hughes, and 32-year-old stepmother, Emma Tustin.

In the recording, taken at 8:30 am on June 16, 2021, in Cranmore Road, Shirley, he can barely pick up his bedding off the floor where he had slept. In addition to wearing the same overalls for the fifth day in a row, you can also see that the child is limping.

“Arthur wakes up and gets up. He appears to be struggling to fold the comforter. He appears to be crying and struggling to get to his feet. He drags the duvet out of the living room.” narrated the promoter Jonas Hankin QC

According to the investigation, Arthur was weak for remaining in isolated punishment in the hallway for up to 14 hours a day, being repeatedly battered, deprived of food and water and probably “poisoned” with salt. However, the fatal attack, which caused his death, occurred around 2:29 pm that same day, when his stepmother was alone with him at home.

It is believed that the woman assaulted the boy until he went into a convulsion. Help was even called, but Arthur did not resist.

In addition, medical experts told the jury that her thymus – an organ of the immune system – shrank due to a “period of severe prolonged physical stress” comparable to that of a child with cancer.

The court also learned that Arthur was forced to sleep on the living room floor, even on nights when Tustin’s children were staying elsewhere and their beds could be used upstairs.

Tustin said she installed it to monitor Arthur’s behavior, which she and Hughes say has significantly worsened in recent weeks. The camera helped detectives establish how much time Arthur spent in the hallway as a “punishment.”

