Vinicius Jr. in Barça? Craque remembers searching and reveals why he preferred Real Madrid: ‘I chose well’

In an interview with ‘El Larguero’, the Brazilian striker was asked to support Barça in the past, recalled the Catalan search and said why he preferred Real Madrid

The start of season 2021-22 of Vinicius Jr. like Real Madrid it’s been spectacular. In only 17 games, has already reached the top scorer season of his career for the Spanish club and has been elected, so far, the LaLiga MVP.

However, the Brazilian could have gone another way and worn the shirt of the Barcelona. Before closing with the meringues, the attacker was sought out by the Catalans.

In an interview with ‘El Larguero’, Vinicius Jr. spoke about the search for Barça and opened the game for the reason he made a deal with Real Madrid.

“The two clubs came to me and I decided to go to Real Madrid for the project and for what they did for me.. I thought it was the best project for me and it was the club I had the most affinity with. I’ve always loved Real Madrid, I’ve always loved Cristiano Ronaldo and all the players. I chose well and I want to stay here for a long time“, said the Brazilian, before being asked by the reporter to support Barcelona in adolescence.

“I don’t give rope to outsiders, the people who are with me always know the truth, that’s why I don’t talk so much”, replied Vini.

Real Madrid face the sheriff this Wednesday (24), for the group stage of the Champions League. The merengue team returns to the field for the Spanish Championship on Sunday (28), at home, against the Seville