Virus could have infected 9.3 million Android devices

A report from the Dr.Web antivirus notified the Huawei after over nine million devices have been potentially infected by Trojans. Masked in over 190 different apps, they were available in the company’s native store, the AppGallery.

Detected as “Android.Cynos.7.origin”, the trojan is a modified version of the Cynos malware — designed to collect confidential data from users. After the notice, the company helped Huawei remove the identified apps from the store, however, users will have to remove them from their devices manually.

When downloaded to the device, the trojan can access the mobile number, device location via GPS or mobile network and Wi-Fi access data, in addition to the device’s technical specifications. The malware can even download and install extra modules or applications, which can incur premium service charges, send SMS or intercept them on entry.

(Source: Shutterstock/Reproduction)Source: Shutterstock

masked behind games

The malware in question could hide in applications that pretended to be simulators, platforms, shooting games and others in Russian, Chinese and English languages. All offered the advertised functionality, so users wouldn’t remove them from their device if they liked the content, for example.

A simpler way, however, to check whether your device has been infected is to run an antivirus tool to detect Cynos malware or its variants. It’s also worth paying pay attention to the permissions that the application requires before being installed, and if these match the activity to be carried out. As, for example, it doesn’t make sense for a simple game to ask for permission to make calls and access your location.