Want to work at Google? There are more than 100 vacancies open in Brazil

Google, which is one of the three most valuable companies in the world, has more than 100 vacancies open in Brazil, in its offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. There are vacancies for several areas such as Advertising and Marketing, IT, Administration, Sales, Media and Communication, among others.

Credit: IStockVacancies are open at the offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte

The selection processes are carried out completely online and candidates from all over Brazil can participate. There are vacancies for face-to-face and remote work and, among the opportunities, there are also some exclusively for people with disabilities in various areas.

Google has been operating in Brazil since 2005 and, according to Daniel Borges, Head of Recruitment at Google for Latin America, the country is a strategic market for the company, with an ecosystem of users, customers and partners in rapid growth.

“We look for people who share our mission and come to add to our culture and products, and who like to be challenged with new opportunities”, says Daniel.

Vacancies require higher education, in addition to fluent English. Furthermore, some of them require time of experience in the related field. Salaries for each position are not informed in the job descriptions and are only informed when the candidate is called for an interview.

In Brazil, the company currently has a team of around 1,400 employees, distributed between its headquarters in São Paulo, a technology center in Belo Horizonte and an operation in Rio de Janeiro.

To participate in the selection, candidates can consult and apply for vacancies directly on the careers page of Google do Brasil. Exclusive spaces for people with disabilities can be accessed here.