We accelerated the new Audi A3 in hatch and sedan versions, see prices

After a few months in pre-sale, the new Audi A3 is in Brazil. As in previous generations, the model is available in Sportback (hatch) and sedan bodies, which are priced equally. The entry-level version S Line Limited has a table of R$ 229,990, while the top of the line Performance Black costs R$ 264,990. It is worth mentioning, however, that the values ​​are for direct sales, as well as promotional debuts for the new generation.

Another relevant detail is that the versions bring different mechanics, both gasoline. O A3 S Line Limited comes with 1.4 TFSI turbo of 150 hp (present in several models of the Volkswagen, but in flex version), while the Performance Black brings the 2.0 TFSI of 190 hp. Thus, the models deliver distinct power and torque performances.

Audi/Disclosure

In addition, the transmissions also change: the 1.4 TFSI is connected to the Tiptronic 8-speed automatic transmission, and the 2.0 turbo works with the automated S tronic with dual clutch and 7 speeds.

This differentiation made, the new A3 Sportback and sedan are basically the same car, except for the difference in volume in the trunk. The hatchback has an interesting 380 liter compartment, while the sedan holds 425 liters in the trunk.

Audi/Disclosure

New generation

This is the fourth generation Audi A3, which is of enormous importance for the four-ring brand. Here in Brazil, for example, the manufacturer has already sold more than 90,000 units of the A3 in previous generations since 1997, when the model arrived in the country. Its presence is so striking that the German brand’s medium has already had two lines made in Paraná.

However, the new Audi A3 comes imported from Ingolstadt, Germany, with a slightly different proposal. The model is larger in size and has a finer design and finish. The new panel, for example, stands out with the presence of elegant materials and even brings a new type of braided seam on the upper part, transmitting greater refinement.

Audi/Disclosure

Audi itself recognizes that the new A3 is no longer that entry-level car. In addition to the greater whimsy in detail, the medium now has an extensive menu of customizations. According to the brand, 90% of the print pieces are new, with an emphasis on the sides full of creases and with a high waistline, which highlights the musculature.

When viewed from the outside, the new Audi A3 Sportback and sedan also stand out for their dynamic and even customizable LEDs that illuminate the headlights and taillights. These LEDs create a three-dimensional effect that adds a technological touch to the design. Speaking of which, the new lines have the latest Audi styling and give it a more aerodynamic and sporty appearance.

Audi/Disclosure

high-tech interior

From the inside, Audi clearly sought to enhance the feeling of luxury on board. The new A3 not only excels in materials, but also in the design of the panel, which is more modern and with better integration of the multimedia center. The 10″ screen is aimed at the driver, is touch sensitive and has intuitive navigation. On the console, there is a new sensor button for the system.

As such, the dashboard now appears to envelop the driver, who has a massive 12.3-inch, customizable display behind the steering wheel. The Audi Virtual Cockpit, as the brand calls it, allows you to switch between different viewing modes, as well as being simple to operate using the buttons on the steering wheel. This, by the way, is one of the few pieces kept.

Audi/Disclosure

Still on the dashboard, another novelty is at the base of the console where the gearshift lever used to be. Now, the transmission is electronic (Shift By Wire), and, therefore, the operation is done by a small joystick. The solution left the A3’s panel looking more sophisticated and cleaner. The console also got two USB-C inputs, in addition to an induction charger.

Audi/Disclosure

Overall, the only shortcoming of the new A3 is the absence of semi-autonomous security technologies. There is, for example, no emergency braking system, no blind spot alert or lane-staying assistant. In this first batch, Audi will not offer such features or as an option, but only the matrix Full LED headlamps.

Audi/Disclosure

First impressions

With so many new features, the fourth generation of the Audi A3 is more immersive. The panel design makes the steering position more engaging. The two large Full HD screens display all the information from the car and the smartphone connected to the multimedia. All controls are at hand and the ergonomics gain a sporty touch with the clamshell-style front seats.

Given the departure, however, we have an old acquaintance. It is the 2.0 TFSI gasoline engine, which has been used for a decade by Audi and other brands in the group. Volkswagen. Here in Brazil, this engine equips, for example, Jetta GLI and Tiguan Allspace R-Line. However, despite its age, it remains strong in the A3, with 190 hp and acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds.

Audi/Disclosure

Part of this sporty touch comes from the combination with the S tronic dual-clutch 7-speed gearbox. The transmission is agile and makes the new A3 pick up speed quickly. The front-wheel drive remains, but in this generation, the Sportback and the sedan are once again equipped with a rear suspension with multiple arms, which translates into greater comfort and balance in motion.

With so many SUVs on the market, it was nice to speed up a hatchback and a sporty luxury sedan. The lower center of gravity in relation to SUVs makes the new A3’s steering more direct and pleasurable, as well as delivering safer, closer-to-the-ground riding. This is his biggest asset, after all, to attract old and new customers to the brand.

New look has a more modern look and sharp lines that enhance the width

New A3 has grown in size and has a trunk of 380 liters in the hatch, or 425 liters in the sedan

Interior has a neater finish and strong accelerations with the 2.0 TFSI engine New media center doesn’t connect wirelessly with Android Auto and Carplay

Some options should be standard, such as the premium B&O sound system

Version does not have serial active safety semi-autonomous systems Audi A3 Performance Black 2.0 TFSI turbo sedan Audi A3 Sportback Performance Black 2.0 TFSI turbo Motor 2.0 16V, direct gasoline injection, turbo Motor 2.0 16V, direct gasoline injection, turbo power 190 hp between 4,200 rpm and 6,000 rpm power 190 hp between 4,200 rpm and 6,000 rpm Torque 32.6 mkgf between 1,500 rpm and 4,180 rpm Torque 32.6 mkgf between 1,500 rpm and 4,180 rpm Exchange Dual clutch and 7 gears (S-tronic) Exchange Dual clutch and 7 gears (S-tronic) Acceleration 0-100 km/h 7.4 seconds Acceleration 0-100 km/h 7.4 seconds

