‘We also exist in this world’, says Muslim turned atheist | World

Rana Ahmad fled Saudi Arabia to Germany in 2016 after being threatened for recognizing herself as a “former Muslim”.

“For me this is a very important term for us,” Rana, a former Muslim, said in an interview with DW. “We also exist in this world.”

“Also in Muslim countries, there are many ex-Muslims who are afraid to reveal their identity because they could be murdered. We are also not well known in Germany because we as ex-Muslims don’t have much support.”

1 of 2 Montage shows Rana Ahmad in Saudi Arabia (left) wearing the hijab, and Germany (right) in undated photos — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/rana.ahmad3 Montage shows Rana Ahmad in Saudi Arabia (left) wearing the hijab, and Germany (right) in undated photos — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/rana.ahmad3

Her personal experience of discrimination in Saudi Arabia is described in her 2018 autobiography: the best-selling book “Frauen dürfen hier nicht träumen” (Women Can’t Dream Here, in free translation).

When she turned atheist, her brother tried to kill her. Rana also feels threatened in Germany, where she lives today, after escaping.

“The right hates everyone: whether Muslims or ex-Muslims, or whatever kind of person you are. They hate migration and they don’t want anyone to come to Germany,” Rana said.

“The left always makes the mistake of working too much with Muslim associations in Germany. We are not on the right, we are not on the left, we are realists. We are the people who have long been discriminated against by Muslims and political Islam in our countries .”

In October, Rana took part in a protest in front of Germany’s largest mosque against the decision that, in the future, the muezzin, the call to prayer in mosques, can be heard.

Rana associates the decision with the suppression of human and women’s rights. In an artistic performance, she expresses what the call to prayer does to her.

2 of 2 Rana Ahmad in performance against the oppression of women through religion — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/rana.ahmad3 Rana Ahmad in performance against the oppression of women by religion — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/rana.ahmad3

“We try to fight. So that we have the right to freely express our opinions. If you try to criticize Islam in Germany, you are immediately branded as Islamophobic or right-wing,” he said.

“I’m not from Germany. I’m from a completely different world, but it’s portrayed that way on social media and other media,” said the former Muslim.