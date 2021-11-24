We can take Moro to the Senate to announce the vote of the bench against the PEC dos Precatórios | Policy

Alongside former judge Sergio Moro, who recently joined the party, the Pode in the Senate’s bench, made up of nine senators, announced this Tuesday (23) a vote against the PEC dos Precatório approved by the Chamber.

In the assessment of the party, the PEC promotes a “default” in the payment of court orders and weakens fiscal rules.

A pre-candidate for President of the Republic by Podemos, Moro declared himself in favor of the payment of a permanent aid to low-income families, Auxílio Brasil. But for him and the party senators, this should not be done at the expense of breaking the spending ceiling and a “default” in court orders.

“The spending ceiling, when it was created in 2016, resulted in an immediate drop in interest charged on the market and this boosted an economic recovery that came from the recession created by the PT government. Let’s not turn a blind eye to the consequences of the disruption of the spending ceiling. This will generate an increase in inflation, which the Central Bank will respond to by raising interest rates,” said Sergio Moro.

1 of 1 Moro and senators of Podemos during Senate speech — Photo: Gustavo Garcia / g1 I live and senators from Podemos during a speech at the Senate — Photo: Gustavo Garcia / g1

Senators from Podemos defended the alternative proposal elaborated by senators Oriovisto Guimarães (Pode-PR), Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) and José Aníbal (PSDB-SP).

The proposal of the trio of senators foresees to exclude from the spending ceiling (rule that limits government expenditures) the payment of all court orders and small debts, which would open a fiscal space of around R$89 billion for spending on 2022.

With this slack, the government would be able, according to the parliamentarians, to pay a benefit of R$ 400 in Brazil’s Aid to around 21 million low-income Brazilians in a vulnerable condition.

Moro defended that the granting of Auxílio Brasil be made “with fiscal responsibility” and also criticized the change of name of the program, successor of Bolsa Família.

According to him, “it is perfectly possible to carry out the increase in Brazil Aid without the side effects intended by the government to bring down the spending ceiling”.

“When it comes to raising interest rates, the consequences are recession, that means lower wages and unemployment. Podemos cannot condone unemployment among Brazilians. It is possible to reconcile social responsibility with fiscal responsibility,” said the former judge at Lava Jato .

About the name of the program, he said that it shouldn’t have changed now or before.

“There wasn’t even a need to change names. Changing names is something that simply negates credit for previous policies, just as it was denied when moving from Bolsa Escola to Bolsa Família,” he declared.

Moro says he is a pre-candidate for the presidency

The party’s senators also propose the end of the rapporteur’s amendments to the so-called “secret budget”.

Podes also maintain that the proposal approved by the Chamber, which opens up a fiscal space of over R$106 billion, is a blank check for the government in an election year.

Unlike individual and bench amendments, which follow very specific criteria and are evenly divided among all parliamentarians, rapporteur’s amendments do not follow usual criteria and benefit only a few parliamentarians.