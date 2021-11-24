Weapons used by PMs operating in Salgueiro were not seized

The weapons used by police officers from BOPE (Special Operations Battalion) during this weekend’s operation in Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, have not yet been seized by the Civil Police, indicates the RO (Occurrence Record) of eight deaths in the community. The document was obtained by UOL.

According to the document, drawn up by the DHNSG (Homicide Police Station of Niterói, São Gonçalo, Maricá and Itaboraí) late yesterday morning (22), several steps were taken after community residents rescued at least eight bodies from a mangrove in the region, but the seizure of weapons is not among them.

Civil Police technicians inspected the location where the bodies were found, collected 25 cases of .762 caliber rifle ammunition, 12 cases and a .556 rifle cartridge. Four .9mm cases were also found, used in police pistols — until 2019 this ammunition was of restricted use, but a decree by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) authorized the purchase by civilians.

The DHNIT team was called at 8 am, after the images of the residents of Complexo do Salgueiro removing the bodies of the dead from the mangrove swamp gained repercussion in the press and social networks. The Public Ministry also opened an independent investigation into the deaths that occurred during the police operation.

According to a survey by the Geni (New Illegalism Study Group), which brings together researchers from the UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense), the Complexo do Salgueiro has a history of police violence: since 2007, the region has been the target of 205 police operations, with a balance of 80 dead — the data goes to the end of October this year. Geni also registers another nine operations classified as massacres (with three or more civilians killed) since 2007, five in 2021 alone.

According to residents, the men were killed during an action by BOPE last Sunday. Police officers went to the community because allegedly there was information that one of those responsible for the murder of Sgt. Leandro Silva — he was shot when criminals attacked a garrison of the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo) near the mangrove area in the community.

Police officers not identified

According to the RO, relatives of the victims identified seven of the eight bodies still during the steps taken in the community. The crime scene, on the other hand, according to the police report, was destroyed due to the removal of bodies by residents and the movement of people, which could hinder the investigation.

The names of the officers who participated in the action were also not identified.

This is because the investigation has an unusual circumstance: it is usually the police who go to the police station to register cases of deaths caused by the intervention of state agents. As this did not happen in Salgueiro, the Civil Police investigators will first have to identify the officers involved in the killings, and only then determine whether there was any crime by the PMs.

PM did not scan after operation

PM spokesman Lt. Col. Ivan Blaz told the UOL that, during the action, suspected of being drug dealers took refuge in the forest area and, after the alleged clashes had ceased, a scan was not carried out at the site due to the complexity of the region.

According to Blaz, there was an occupation on Thursday (18) in the region and clashes were registered for three days. According to him, the operation was informed to the Public Ministry and had the objective of fighting crime.

According to the PM, two pistols were seized during the action, 14 9mm caliber ammunition, 56 762 caliber rifle ammunition, five magazines (two for rifle and three for pistol), a camouflage uniform, 813 marijuana tablets, 3,734 bags of white powder and 3,760 bags of crack-like material. The occurrence was forwarded to the police station in the area.

Battalion PMs of the dead sergeant held a party

Residents of Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, report that military police from the 7th BPM held a party in a pool about 500 meters from where bodies were found in a mangrove swamp this morning.

The party would have taken place on Saturday night (20) and between Sunday night (21) and the morning of this Monday (22), that is, before and after the slaughter – which took place at the beginning of Sunday night.

Reports say that a group of at least 20 military police entered Piscina’s Bar on Saturday afternoon, and stayed until 10:00 pm. On Sunday, around 6pm, the group went back to the pool and stayed until dawn.

Inside the establishment, which had been closed since the last invasion — also by PMs, according to residents — there are inscriptions that mention two different militia groups, the Ecko and Tandera trams, as well as a mention of the criminal faction Terceiro Comando Puro.