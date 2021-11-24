Welcome! Flamengo arrives in Uruguay for the Libertadores final and is already training | Flamengo

Flamengo is already on the stage of the Libertadores final. With the mobilization of fans at the hotel’s doorstep, the delegation landed in Montevideo at the end of the morning of Wednesday for Saturday’s decision, against Palmeiras, at 5 pm (GMT), on the Centenary. In the afternoon, Renato Gaúcho will lead training at the Campeón del Siglo stadium, which belongs to Peñarol.

The Carboneros Stadium will be the rubro-negro home in the Uruguayan capital, also to facilitate logistics, as it is close to both the hotel and the airport. The activity is scheduled for 4 pm with the presence of all players who did not start the draw with Grêmio. Flamengo still trains at the venue on Thursday and Friday, both at 3:30 pm.

For privacy, as happened in Lima, the club gave up working at the Centenário stadium and will only make a “walk” to recognize the lawn, on Friday, with the tennis players. On the eve of the match, press conferences with Renato Gaúcho and captain Everton Ribeiro are also scheduled.

Flamengo arrives for the Libertadores final with the entire squad at their disposal. With the presence of Arrascaeta and Pedro in the 2-2 with Grêmio, Bruno Henrique is the only one of the main players who didn’t take the field in Porto Alegre, but he doesn’t worry. The number 27 was spared to relieve pain caused by tendonitis in his knee, but will be on the field on the 27th.

Thus, the tendency is for Flamengo to seek their third Libertadores title with Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabriel. It will be the 12th final played at the Centenário stadium, where Rubro-Negro was champion in 1981.