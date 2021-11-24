What do the different colors of blood mean during menstruation? – 11/23/2021

Some factors explain the color variations of menstrual blood, which can be bright red, burgundy, light brown or dark brown (similar to coffee grounds). The first is the contact of blood with oxygen, which runs along the path of fluid from the endometrium to exteriorization in the vagina. The reaction between blood and oxygen causes water to evaporate, making pigmentation more concentrated and causing menstruation to darken.

Another factor is the time it takes for the blood to come out. As menstruation is nothing more than the desquamation of the endometrium, it is the output of multiple cells of this tissue mixed in the blood. Therefore, the blood at the beginning of menstruation usually comes out brown first, as the oldest cells come out first. Then comes the bright red secretion, in greater quantity, as most of the endometrium shedding causes some blood vessels in the uterine muscle to open and bleed.

With the clotting (stop of the bleeding) of these vessels, the color becomes brown again, as it is the end of that flaking, which has aged again. After the end of menstruation, there may be a more yellowish secretion and then more transparent or milky, which means that the inner layer of the uterus is rebuilding itself with the repair cells, which produce mucus with this lighter color.

It is important for each woman to know her menstrual pattern, so it is easier to identify if something is not as usual, such as irregular bleeding and “strange” colors, such as gray, pink and orange (which can mean a hormonal change, infections or even precancerous lesions of the endometrium or cervix). If you notice something out of the ordinary, contact your gynecologist for tests and to understand what is happening.

Sources: Hugo Marcus Aguiar de Melo Rodrigues, gynecologist and obstetrician at the Hospital and Maternity Promater, in Natal and professor at the Department of Gynecology at UFRN (Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte); Ricardo Andrade Freire, gynecologist and coordinator of the maternity hospital at the Vila Alpina State Hospital, in São Paulo; Rui Gilberto, gynecologist, obstetrician and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of UFG (Federal University of Goiás), linked to the Women’s Institute of Hospital das Clínicas de Goiás; Tarsila Gasparotto, gynecologist at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo.

