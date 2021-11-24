what is the relationship between them?

O PIS/Pasep salary allowance it is a right for workers with a formal contract (PIS) or public servants (Pasep). The value of your floor, as with other benefits paid by the federal government, is calculated based on the minimum wage.

For the year 2022, it is still not known how much salary bonus the worker should receive, since the minimum wage adjustment has not yet been definitively disclosed.

But the expectation, so far, is that the PIS/Pasep floor will be calculated based on the amount of R$ 1,210.44, the latest forecast of the minimum wage for next year released by the economic team of the federal government.

This amount represents an increase, without real gain, of R$110.44 in relation to the current minimum, which is R$1,100. The amount of BRL 1,210.44 is also higher than the last official government proposal for the adjustment of the minimum wage in 2022, released in August, of BRL 1,169.

The increase considers the high of 10.04% for inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) until December. As the PIS/Pasep salary bonus is corrected by the INPC, it receives this adjustment.

It is worth noting that the amount of R$1,1210.44 is just a prediction. The index that will be applied – definitively – will only be known in January 2022, when the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) releases the final result of inflation measured from January to December of this year.

Suspension of the PIS/Pasep allowance for the base year 2020

This year, the federal government, after an agreement between the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat), the Union, companies and workers’ representatives, decided defer payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus for the base year 2020 for next year.

The expectation is that the new payment schedule will be released in January 2022, with the release of amounts for withdrawals starting in February of the same year.

It is also believed that the federal government can pay, in 2022, the amounts referring to 2020 and 2021 for those employees who worked with a formal contract or in the civil service. In other words, there is an expectation that these workers will receive the amount of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus Double next year.