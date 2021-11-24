What matters to Ibovespa this Wednesday, according to 7 analysts

This Wednesday (24th) begins with a busy schedule for the release of economic indicators in the U.S, due to Thanksgiving Holiday tomorrow (25). The data is awaited with interest by investors around the world, as it will serve to update expectations of the pace of withdrawal of economic stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

In Brazil, the highlight is for the reading of the opinion of the rapporteur of the PEC of the Precatório in the Committee on Constitution and Justice of the Senate. Although the market is confident of a quick outcome to this matter, there are still important points to be resolved.

See what will dictate the pace and direction of the Ibovespa this Wednesday (24), according to some of the main analysts in the country.

Agora Investments: all with an eye on the US

THE Now Investments highlights the caution of investors this morning, while awaiting the release of important indicators of the US economy, anticipated due to the Thanksgiving holiday tomorrow (25). The data that will come out today in the US are the GDP revision for the third quarter, the weekly requests for unemployment benefits, the durable goods orders, the consumer spending index for October and the minutes of the last Fomc meeting (the equivalent of the our Copom).

Banco Safra: all eyes on the US 2

O Harvest Bank focuses on the release of US inflation data. This is fundamental information to calibrate the Fed’s expectations of interest rate hikes. The estimate is for a 0.4% increase for core inflation.

Terra Investimentos: downtrend abroad

THE Land Investments highlights the downtrend in major European markets this morning. Aside from caution until the latest US economic data is released later in the day, concerns about a new wave of Covid-19 continue to weigh heavily on the Old World. US stock futures indices also retreated, in reaction to expectations that the Fed will anticipate the end of economic stimulus. But as investors adjust their forecasts, the US Treasury bonds themselves (the Treasuries) show a slight decline.

Great Investments: Oil and Iron Ore in Opposite Directions

After going up yesterday and catapulting the shares of the Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), contributing to the Ibovespa to close higher, oil had zeroed its gains this morning, according to Great Investments, as investors better assess the impact of the effort of a group of countries led by the US to contain the commodity’s international price. On the other hand, iron ore continues to rise, this time on the London Stock Exchange, given the good projections for the real estate sector in China.

Rich Brokerage: Interest rates rise in the US, and the dollar rises here

THE rich broker highlights the domino effect of a likely rise in interest rates in the US: the devaluation of the real against the dollar. The reasoning is an old acquaintance. The higher the US inflation, the higher the interest rate needed to appease it, and the more investors will be attracted to US government bonds. The outflow of dollars from emerging markets, such as Brazil, will put pressure on the local exchange rate. The consequence will be greater inflationary pressure around here – and take a high Selic rate to contain it.

MCM Consultores: decisive moment for the PEC dos Precatórios

Rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatório at the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee, the leader of the government in the House, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), should read his opinion this morning. THE MCM Consultants assesses that the CCJ must approve the report without difficulties. The same, however, is not true for the Senate floor, where the government will face greater resistance. In any case, rumors are growing in the market and in the political milieu that Planalto, the opposition and the allied base reached an agreement to approve the text, which would ease the political scenario and help to contain the anxiety of the financial market.

Modal Mais: Fiscal Responsibility Law locked in the drawer

THE Modal More underlines a likely consequence of the Senate’s approval of the Precatório PEC. The manager believes that it will not only be the spending ceiling that will be buried with her, but also the Fiscal Responsibility Law itself. In his morning commentary, the house’s chief economist, Álvaro Bandeira, says: “we’ve been saying for some time: ‘what’s coming next is what scares’. For the time being, they are following the populist measures at the time, under the guise of helping those most in need.”