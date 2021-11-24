what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Wednesday By Investing.com



Updated at 9:45 am

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The market follows the advance of the PEC of Precatório in the Senate today, 24th. It retreated 0.95%, at 9:45 am, while the advance of 0.2%, to R$ 5.5831.

In the US, investors are watching the anticipation of economic data, such as the US, as the market there will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday tomorrow.

The 100 futures are down 0.37%, while the and the futures are back 0.31% and 0.38%, respectively.

Brazil registered on Tuesday 284 new deaths from Covid-19, which brought the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 613,066, informed the Ministry of Health. 10,312 new cases of coronavirus were also recorded, with the total number of infections confirmed in the country advancing to 22,030,182.

In yet another chapter on the PEC dos Precatórios, the government accepted that the value of the Brazilian Aid is R$ 400 on a permanent basis and that it is not necessary to indicate the source of the funds.

This would make the new income program look like a mandatory expense. This measure also circumvents the Fiscal Responsibility Law, which determines the need to indicate an income or a cut in the budget before creating a new expense.

The government leader and PEC rapporteur, senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), argues that as the project is a constitutional amendment, this budgetary counterpart is already covered. However, Bezerra claims that he will not allow Brazil Aid not to be paid outside the spending ceiling. The rapporteur’s text is due today.

News of the day

Consumer trust – The FGV’s Consumer Confidence Index (ICC) registered a fall of 1.4 points in November, to 74.9 points, its lowest level since April this year, when it was 72.5 points.

Amazon Fund – The Brazilian government is trying to organize a fund to finance development and protection actions in the Legal Amazon with resources from public and private banks to replace the Amazon Fund, which is financed by Norway and Germany, said vice president Hamilton Mourão.

agenda of the day

corporate news

Cosan (SA:) – Cosan announced that, as of January 2, Marcelo Eduardo Martins will assume the position of Vice President of Strategy for the company (CSO), leaving the position of Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations (CFO) to be occupied by Ricardo Lewin.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras (SA:PETR4) may be privatized in the future as long as it is in the Union’s interest, but such a move would make little difference in its operation considering its current governance rules, said company president Joaquim Silva e Luna.

The state-owned company also announced a new record in liquefied (LNG) imports this year, with a total of 104 operations as of 4 November. In a statement, Petrobras also said it expected to reach a total of 120 LNG cargo transshipments between vessels (STS or Ship-to-Ship) through its regasification terminals by the end of this year.

Voucher (SA:) – The mining company Vale restarted the environmental licensing process for its old Apolo project, between the cities of Caeté and Santa Bárbara, in Minas Gerais, after a profound revision of the original plan, which allowed for a reduction in environmental impacts. With the capacity to produce 14 million tons per year and a useful life of 29 years, the Apolo Novo Conceito Project’s schedule foresees to obtain the license to start operations in 2028, according to the company’s document presented to the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais.

According to Bloomberg, Vale should set its production target for 2022 between 330 million tons and 350 million tons.

Being Educational (SA:) – Ser Educacional decided to create a digital bank focused on the higher education market to initially serve around 300,000 students and 13,000 employees. In the future, the idea is to extend this service to other educational groups and the general public.

Tim (SA:) – TIM Brasil said that it has not received any proposal from KKR or information about the proposal that the American fund made by the Italian matrix Telecom Italia, according to Valor Econômico.