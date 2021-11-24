who deserves to take the Album of the Year?

Vote for your favorite artist in the category

This Tuesday (23), the organization of the Grammy Awards 2022 revealed the artists nominated for the next edition’s awards. The announcement was made through a live, available on the official award channel on Youtube.

Harvey Mason Jr., director of Recording Academy, presented the broadcast. In addition, some artists have participated in the live, and presented some categories – among them, Billie Eilish, BTS and HER.

Dozens of categories were announced. However, the award has four highlights: New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

And with that in mind, the Tracklist decided to do a poll: which artist among the nominees do you think deserves to win the gramophone in Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards 2022?

Grammy Poll 2022: Who Deserves Album of the Year?

Learn more about the 2022 Grammy Awards

Photo: Disclosure

This year, the artist with the most nominations is Jon baptist, appearing in 11 categories. The pianist and jazz veteran received most of the nominations for his album “We Are,” released in March of this year.

Later, cat doja, Justin bieber and HER follow the list, with 8 indications each. In June, Doja released the album “Planet Her”, which yielded hits such as “Kiss Me More” (feat. SZA) and “Need to Know” – both present among those appointed by the voters. Justin was noticed for his album “Justice” and especially the song “Peaches” (with Daniel Caesar and giveon). HER, who is already well regarded by the Academy, got nominations with her first studio album, “Back of My Mind”.

Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish received seven each. The first is even a highlight this year for having achieved another feat: The 18-year-old artist is present in all the main categories, known as “Big 4”.

Also, the list has names like Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, BTS and Taylor Swift. For now, it is possible to follow other news from the event on the Academy’s website.

The 64th edition of the Grammy Awards will take place on January 31st. The ceremony will be broadcast directly from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.