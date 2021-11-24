WHO Director says the world is entering Covid’s 4th wave – News

The world is entering a fourth wave of the US pandemic. new coronavirus. The assessment is made by the assistant director-general for access to medicines and pharmaceuticals at the WHO (World Health Organization), the Brazilian Mariângela Simão. She addressed the situation of the pandemic at a conference at the opening of the Brazilian Congress of Epidemiology.

“We are seeing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Europe. In the last 24 hours, we had more than 440,000 new confirmed cases. And that’s because there is underreporting on several continents. The world is entering a fourth wave, but the regions have had a different behavior in relation to the pandemic”, declared Mariângela Simão.

According to her, the virus continues to evolve with more transmissible variants. But due to vaccination there was a dissociation between cases and deaths, as vaccination reduced deaths resulting from Covid-19. She recalled that immunization reduces hospitalizations but does not interrupt transmission.

Also according to Mariângela, the new peaks in Europe are due to the opening and relaxation of distancing measures in the summer and to the inconsistent use of prevention measures in countries and regions.

“The increase in vaccination coverage does not influence personal hygiene, but it is associated with a reduction in the use of masks and social distance. In addition, there is misinformation, contradictory messages that are responsible for killing people,” said the WHO deputy director-general.

A serious problem, he added, is the inequality in access to vaccines in the world. “More than 7.5 billion doses were applied. In low-income countries, there are less than 5% of people on at least one dose. One of the factors was the fact that the producers have made bilateral agreements with high-income countries and are not favoring vaccines for low-income countries”, he analyzed.

Another obstacle is the small number of countries that dominate technologies used for the production of vaccines, such as the use of messenger RNA, in the case of the immunizing agent from Pfizer-BioNTech.

Mariângela Simão says that the future of the pandemic depends on a series of factors. The first is population immunity resulting from vaccination and natural immunization. The second is access to medication. The third is to know how the variants will behave and how transmissible they will be.

The fourth is the adoption of social public health measures and the population’s adherence to these policies. “Where public health measures are used inconsistently, outbreaks will continue to occur in susceptible populations,” he said.

The WHO director defended the thesis that, in addition to prevention measures, it is necessary to ensure equity in access to vaccines, therapies and testing. “It’s vaccines, but not just vaccines”, he summed up.

Americas and Brazil

Assessing the situation in the Americas and Brazil, Mariângela Simão stated that the Americas have had a behavior of continued community transmission, with repeated waves.

As for Brazil, she claims that the vaccination program is going well. But, based on the situation in Europe, it showed fear about the future of the pandemic in the country due to the ongoing discussions about Carnival.

“It worries me when I see the discussion about Carnival in Brazil. It is an extremely favorable condition for increasing community transmission. We need to plan actions for 2022″, he warned.