WHO Director says the world is experiencing the beginning of the 4th wave of Covid and warns about Carnival in Brazil | Health

The assistant director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Access to Medicines, Mariângela Simão, said that the world is entering a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases and that, despite the currently positive data, Brazil cannot relax in disease control. The mobilization around carnival is one of the points of concern pointed out by the director.

“It worries me a lot when I see in Brazil that there is discussion about the opening of Carnival. This is really an extremely favorable condition for increasing community transmission. We need to plan actions for 2022 now,” said Mariângela Simão on Monday (22) at opening at the Brazilian Congress of Epidemiology.

This Tuesday, a report from g1 pointed out that at least 43 cities in SP cancel carnival in 2022 due to the pandemic. City halls fear a new wave of Covid. In São Paulo, the municipal administration kept to the schedule and wants to create a committee with Recife, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte to take decisions together.

Covid vaccination: almost 61% of the population is fully immunized; there are more than 129 million people

The WHO director mentioned the carnival in Brazil while analyzing what should be the global strategies in the current moment of the pandemic. She highlighted, among other points, that the moment requires public policies based on scientific evidence.

Mariângela said that it is necessary to support “safe reopening”, with risk management adapted to each local context. And it was in this assessment that the director warned about her concern with revelry in Brazilian cities.

The debate about holding the carnival takes place at a time when Brazil sees the curve of cases and deaths falling, and countries in Europe are facing the resurgence of cases. During her lecture at the Brazilian Congress of Epidemiology, Mariângela Simão stated that the “resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Europe” is visible.

“We’ve had in the last 24 hours more than 440,000 new confirmed cases. And the cumulative data is 255 million cases and 5.1 million deaths. And of course this reflects massive underreporting on several continents. The world is entering a state of flux. fourth wave, but the regions have had a different behavior in relation to the pandemic,” said Mariângela.

Mariângela also pointed out that transmission remains concentrated in susceptible populations and where social and health measures are used inconsistently.

“This is one of the determining factors in the resurgence of cases in Europe. The outbreaks that are taking place in different European countries are due to the appearance of cases in unvaccinated people,” said Mariângela.