WHO fears 700,000 more deaths from covid-19 in Europe

posted on 11/24/2021 06:00



Nurses push a stretcher with the body of a coronavirus victim in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria – (credit: Nikolay Doychinov/AFP)

The forecast of the Health Minister of Germany, Jens Spahn, gave the gravity of the advance of the covid-19 pandemic in the country and in Europe. “Some would say this is cynical, but probably by the end of winter almost all Germans will be vaccinated, cured or dead… That’s the reality,” he said, citing the spread of the delta variant. Spahn’s foreshadowing was followed by a no less catastrophic estimate by the World Health Organization (WHO). If current trends persist, another 700,000 Europeans will have died by early spring in the Northern Hemisphere in March 2022.

In a statement, the WHO announced it expected high or extreme pressure on intensive care units (ICU) in hospitals in 49 of the 53 nations of the European Union, until 1 March. “Accumulated deaths counted are expected to exceed 2.2 million by the spring,” the note adds. To date, covid-19 has caused 1.5 million deaths in Europe. Official statistics indicate that coronavirus-associated deaths in Europe have doubled since the end of September — from 2,100 a day to about 4,200. On Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the measures taken by the government were insufficient to contain the “very contagious” variant.

The WHO blames a combined trio of factors for the explosion in covid-19 cases: the high virulence of the delta variant; insufficient vaccination; and the early relaxation of restrictions on sanitary rules. Hans Kluge, WHO director for Europe, recommended the population to immunize themselves and not abandon preventive measures, such as the use of masks, hand hygiene and social distance. “The situation in Europe and Central Asia is very serious. We are facing a winter full of challenges,” he warned.

Immunization

Vaccination rates on the continent are antagonistic — while in Portugal 86.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, in Bulgaria the total is no more than 24.2%. Across the European Union, 67.7% of citizens received either two doses of the drug against Sars-CoV-2 (the coronavirus) or a single dose.

One of the discoverers of HIV (the AIDS virus) and creator of the test to detect HIV, as well as co-founder and director of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (United States), virologist Robert Charles Gallo admitted to the It is noteworthy that the delta strain and other more infectious variants of Sars-CoV-2 are emerging in Europe. “Many people are not getting vaccinated either and end up exposed to these variants. Another factor is that the cold weather makes people more indoors. In this way, the virus spreads more. Citizens need to keep their distance, use masks and get immunized.”

protests

The adoption of strict measures to stop the spread of covid-19 has sparked violent demonstrations in countries such as Austria and the Netherlands. In Austria, the entire population has been under strict lockdown since Monday. In Belgium and the Netherlands, governments imposed new health restrictions, which aroused indignation on the part of society.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte did not spare criticism from those responsible for the social upheaval that has shaken the country since last Friday. According to the head of government, acts of “pure violence” are committed by “idiots”.

According to France-Presse news agency, the European Commission — the European Union’s executive body — is working on an “update” of the recommendations for controlling the pandemic and plans to present its proposals for changes to the European certificate in the coming days.

As a weapon against the continent’s high rate of contagion, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced yesterday that it will decide in a few weeks whether to authorize the marketing of Molnupiravir, Merck’s anti-covid-19 pill, sold under the name Lagevrio.