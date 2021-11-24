Who left MasterChef this Tuesday (23) and what else was featured in the episode here

Watch the evaluations below:
Helena Rizzo chef and artist, my pleasure!
Jacquin presents final and Daphne is the best of the night
In the knockout challenge, Jacquin not only served the participants a classic French recipe (the one for sea bass en croute), but also showed the preparation before the competitors started the competition. To the sound of French music with the singer Gilbert, Tiago, Isabella, Daphne and Heitor performed the difficult reproduction test, which lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes – and even had Hector tumbled in the kitchen.
Top 5 defined and Hector eliminated
Tiago and Hector had more mistakes than successes, but it was the systems analyst who didn’t escape the spotlight. Heitor is the 21st eliminated from MasterChef Brasil. The program now enters the top 5 best cooks of the 2021 season.