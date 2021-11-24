Who left MasterChef this Tuesday (23) and what else was featured in the episode here

Photo gallery

MasterChef: This Tuesday’s episode (23) defines the top 5 of the 2021 season

1/13

The first competition of the night, the Caixa Misteriosa, was attended by OsGêmeosCarlos Reinis/Band

Participants found Mysterious Boxes in their baccadesCarlos Reinis/Band

Divided into pairs, the participants, however, had to cook separated by a ‘wall’: the two had the ingredients from the Box, but only one had the recipeCarlos Reinis/Band

Kelyn was paired with Eduardo, Hector with Isabella and Daphne with TiagoCarlos Reinis/Band

Kelyn and Eduardo won after preparing a recipe for tournedos rossini with duchesse potatoesCarlos Reinis/Band

Tournedos rossini with duchesse potatoes, sauteed spinach and wine sauce: Kelyn and Eduardo’s recipeCarlos Reinis/Band

In the final challenge, singer Gilbert rocks the theme: French serviceCarlos Reinis/Band

Jacquin wears the coat and presents the challenge to the participantsCarlos Reinis/Band

The chef still teaches a class, and shows step by step the challenge: a reproduction of sea bass en croute, raw fish baked in puff pastryCarlos Reinis/Band

Participants complete challenging testCarlos Reinis/Band

Daphne wins and gets the chance to stay another week on the talent showCarlos Reinis/Band

Sea bass en croute, mushroom sauce and artichoke fricassee: Daphne’s recipe enchanted JacquinCarlos Reinis/Band