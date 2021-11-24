Who stays for 2022? Botafogo has players at the end of their contracts and the board talks about issues

The main objective of the 2022 season was fulfilled: o Botafogo was champion of the Series B of Brasileirão. And now what lies ahead? Alvinegro, back to the elite next season, needs to take care of off-field issues, especially with regard to player renewals.

Alvinegro, even due to the financial difficulties and little strength to make investments, bet on loans towards hiring during this season. The price is charged now: Botafogo rushes to stay with the athletes who stood out during these months, but the negotiations are complicated.

These are the cases, for example, of Luís Oyama, Marco Antônio, Barreto and Pedro Castro. The quartet, important during the Serie B campaign, does not have any kind of trigger for buying in loan contracts and, therefore, Botafogo’s conversation has to be directly with the clubs that hold the economic rights of the athletes.

Little financial strength, however, comes into play again. Botafogo even shows interest in staying with the players, but it has no way of investing to acquire them permanently. Alvinegro is looking for agreements to renew the loan or an agreement in terms of the figures, something very complicated to be accepted by the other clubs involved in the conversations.

The problems aren’t just with other teams. Botafogo also has players that belong to the club itself with a contract ending in December and they have not finalized a renewal yet. These are the cases of Rafael Navarro and Warley, still without a guaranteed future.

The case of shirt 99 is the most famous: Alvinegro has been trying to renew since February, but the conversations with the attacker’s fatigue are not moving. Anyway, Alvinegro has several issues to be resolved outside the four lines.