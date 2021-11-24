Who voted for whom in the tenth farm of the ‘Fazenda’

The tenth farm began to be formed this Tuesday in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Now, in addition to farmer Rico Melquiades, seven other pawns have already secured their place in the edition’s famous top 10. As always, the powers of the lamp shook the game and shook Itapecerica da Serra. Rico and Aline Mineiro — champion of the fire test, set the course for the game.

The Farm 2021: Peons in the formation of the tenth farm Image: Playback/Playplus

How the tenth farm was formed

Rico had already rehearsed his nomination and made it happen: “It’s the famous catchphrase, our saint here in the game didn’t hit,” said Rico when nominating MC Gui for the hot seat. In turn, MC Gui said that he already imagined the nomination: “I think Rico’s nomination is a bit hypocritical”, noting that he even said he would nominate Dynho.

The Farm 2021: MC Gui is nominated by Rico Melquiades Image: Playback/Playplus

who voted for whom

Bil Araújo voted for Gui Araujo

Gui Araujo voted for Solange Gomes

Solange Gomes voted for Gui Araujo

Sthe Matos voted for Solange Gomes

Dayane Mello voted for Solange Gomes

Marina Ferrari voted for Gui Araujo

MC Gui voted for Solange Gomes

Aline Mineiro voted for Gui Araujo

Mileide Mihaile voted for Gui Araujo

Dynho Alves voted for Solange Gomes

Solange Gomes and Gui Araujo had 5 votes each. Rico, the farmer, needed to break the tie and saved Solange, putting Gui Araujo in the spotlight: “A person I think is totally incoherent, who says he knows everything, but doesn’t know anything,” he explained.

red flame power

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari in the vote for the tenth farm Image: Playback/Playplus

Aline Mineiro — winner of the fire test, gave Marina Ferrari the power of the red flame. With it, the influencer indicated three pawns. Gui Araujo, the most voted in the house, had to choose between Dayane Mello, Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos, the third farmer of the week — not from the bay, as usual.

Gui Araujo, then, pulled Dayane Mello.

yellow flame power

Aline Mineiro got the power of the yellow flame: Immunize two pawns on the remaining one, including herself. Aline chose to save herself and still immunize Solange.

One + proof of the test remains

Dayane started and saved Dynho. Dynho saved Sthe, who saved Mileide. Mileide saved Marina Ferrari and Bil Araújo occupied the fourth stool.