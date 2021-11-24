Who voted for whom in the tenth farm of the ‘Fazenda’

The tenth farm began to be formed this Tuesday in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Now, in addition to farmer Rico Melquiades, seven other pawns have already secured their place in the edition’s famous top 10. As always, the powers of the lamp shook the game and shook Itapecerica da Serra. Rico and Aline Mineiro — champion of the fire test, set the course for the game.
How the tenth farm was formed
Rico had already rehearsed his nomination and made it happen: “It’s the famous catchphrase, our saint here in the game didn’t hit,” said Rico when nominating MC Gui for the hot seat. In turn, MC Gui said that he already imagined the nomination: “I think Rico’s nomination is a bit hypocritical”, noting that he even said he would nominate Dynho.
who voted for whom
- Bil Araújo voted for Gui Araujo
- Gui Araujo voted for Solange Gomes
- Solange Gomes voted for Gui Araujo
- Sthe Matos voted for Solange Gomes
- Dayane Mello voted for Solange Gomes
- Marina Ferrari voted for Gui Araujo
- MC Gui voted for Solange Gomes
- Aline Mineiro voted for Gui Araujo
- Mileide Mihaile voted for Gui Araujo
- Dynho Alves voted for Solange Gomes
Solange Gomes and Gui Araujo had 5 votes each. Rico, the farmer, needed to break the tie and saved Solange, putting Gui Araujo in the spotlight: “A person I think is totally incoherent, who says he knows everything, but doesn’t know anything,” he explained.
red flame power
Aline Mineiro — winner of the fire test, gave Marina Ferrari the power of the red flame. With it, the influencer indicated three pawns. Gui Araujo, the most voted in the house, had to choose between Dayane Mello, Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos, the third farmer of the week — not from the bay, as usual.
Gui Araujo, then, pulled Dayane Mello.
yellow flame power
Aline Mineiro got the power of the yellow flame: Immunize two pawns on the remaining one, including herself. Aline chose to save herself and still immunize Solange.
One + proof of the test remains
Dayane started and saved Dynho. Dynho saved Sthe, who saved Mileide. Mileide saved Marina Ferrari and Bil Araújo occupied the fourth stool.