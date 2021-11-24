‘Whoever spends more money doesn’t win’

Abel Ferreira gave an interview to the official profile of Conmebol Libertadores and revealed details of the conversation he had with Jorge Jesus during the 2020 competition

In just over a year of work, Abel Ferreira is in his second final of Libertadores Conmebol. Hired by palm trees after the departure of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, the young coach arrived at the club amid a whirlwind of decisions and managed, in one shot, the titles of the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores itself.

The sports fan follows the decision of the Libertadores Conmebol in between palm trees and Flamengo, this Saturday (27), from 5 pm, with Exclusive live stream on closed TV on FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

A few months later, after a solid campaign, entitled to memorable rankings against São Paulo and Atlético-MG, Palmeiras is again in the decision and is looking for the three-time title of the South American tournament. The semifinal against the ‘almighty’ Galo was a separate topic in the exclusive interview for the official Libertadores profile.

After tying at home by 0-0, with Hulk losing a penalty, Palmeiras lost at Mineirão, but, with a goal by Dudu and a 1-1 draw, it went to the decision due to the goal scored away from home rule. . Abel Ferreira explained how the preparation for that knockout was and how he had a ‘bit’ of luck to eliminate the miners.

“One thing we must never forget is that football is still a game. It’s not math. It’s still a game and it can be decided by a little luck. Football doesn’t win who spends the most money, doesn’t win who has the best players. Whoever has the best team and who is more consistent wins,” said the coach, who saw the penalty missed by Hulk as an indication of qualification.

“The strategy was to nullify Atlético-MG’s strongest points and try to make ours count. But the truth is that there are signs. When the Hulk misses the penalty, I told them that was a sign. . When you start to believe… it will give us. With Atlético-MG fans present at Mineirão, I knew that our strategy would work.”

Abel Ferreira took the opportunity to exalt his pride in being Portuguese and revealed that he received a message from Jorge Jesus, Flamengo’s idol and former coach of the club, during Palmeiras’ campaign still for the 2020 Libertadores.

“I don’t know who he’s going to support. He was my coach, I know him very well. In the middle of our journey, he texted me and joked: ‘I have to give a Portuguese in the final.’ we talk more. We have mutual respect. We played several times against each other, I think I came out more winning,” joked the Palmeiras coach.