Why did Mary Austin inherit the fortune?

Freddie Mercury had been leaving for 30 years, victim of a bronchopneumonia brought on by AIDS. At the time, the lead singer of Queen was living with boyfriend Jim Hutton, with whom he had been with for seven years. But he left much of his inheritance to Mary Austin, his ex-girlfriend.

The musician’s decision displeased a lot of people, including the other members of Queen, who didn’t like the spotlight on Mary after her colleague’s death.

Freddie he left much of his possessions to his ex, starting with the Georgian-style mansion where he spent his final years in Garden lodge (currently valued at around R$150 million) and half of his fortune, plus future copyright dividends.

The artist he also shared the will with fellow Jim hutton; your personal assistant, Peter Freestone; and your cook, joe Fanelli. The rest of the estate was split evenly between sister and parents.

love of my life

The two met in 1970, when Mary Austin was just 19 years old. The young woman was a saleswoman at the Biba boutique, one of the coolest places in London at the time. Freddie and guitarist Brian May always went there to watch the girls, and the singer ended up falling in love with her.

The 6-year dating inspired one of Queen’s most important songs: “Love of My Life”. The singer’s tribute to his beloved was launched in 1975, and spoke of the importance of Mary to Freddie.

All my lovers asked me why they couldn’t take Mary’s place, but it’s just impossible. The only friend I have is Mary, and I don’t want anyone else. To me she is my woman. For me it was a wedding. We believe in each other, that’s enough for me. Freddie Mercury in 1985

Freddie even asked Mary to marry him with a jade ring in 1973, the same year that Queen released their first record. The engagement ended after the singer revealed to his beloved that he was bisexual, but they remained close — the artist even baptized the eldest son of his ex. She was at Freddie’s side when he died, aged 45.

“Mary was probably good at keeping him grounded,” he wrote Mark Blake in the biography “Is This the Real Life?: The Untold story of Freddie Mercury and Queen”.

Mary Austin and Freddie Mercury Image: Getty Image

With the repercussion generated after receiving part of Freddie’s inheritance, Mary said she felt the envy of others.

I found myself thinking, ‘Freddie, you left me so much [dinheiro] and so many things to take care of. He had warned me that the house would be a very big challenge to deal with. And I felt the envy right away. It was very painful. Mary Austin to the “Daily Mail”

“Freddie was very generous with them [os membros do Queen] in the last years of his life and I don’t think they embraced this generosity. I don’t think they appreciated or recognized what Freddie left them. He left the band 25% of the latest albums, which he didn’t need. And I never heard anything from them,” he added.

When the Queen frontman died, The Sun newspaper quoted a statement he had given a few years earlier.

The only friend I have is Mary. She will inherit most of my fortune. No one else will get a penny except my cats, Oscar and Tiffany. Freddie Mercury

At Freddie’s request, Mary was responsible for scattering Freddie’s ashes and never revealed the place where she performed the ritual. “Fans can be deeply obsessive. He wanted to keep it a secret and it will stay that way.”

Now 70 years old, she continues to live in the mansion at Garden Lodge, where she raised children Richard and James, from her marriage to painter Piers Camaron. After her divorce in 1993, Mary remarried in 1998 to Nicholas Holdord, from whom she separated in 2002.

In the few interviews she gave after Freddie’s death, it’s possible to notice that the place remains the way the musician left it.

Want to hear Love of My Life and other Queen hits? With Amazon Music Unlimited you have access to over 75 million songs in HD and without ads. Try it now for three months free (limited time offer) and then for R$16.90 per month.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the recommended links in this content.