Why does Angel deserve to die at the end of Secret Truths 2? 5 reasons

Although Angel (Camila Queiroz) is the protagonist of Secret Truths 2, and many people “move off”, especially this season, that she lives a drama with her son, who has a rare leukemia, the truth is that angel deserves to die at the end of Secret Truths 2. And there are plenty of reasons to justify the end of Walcyr Executioner. Here we are going to talk about 5 reasons.

First of all, it is worth remembering that we are talking about the character Angel, and this has nothing to do with the actress Camila Queiroz and not even with the problem that caused your exit from Rede Globo.

Why Angel Deserve to Die at the End of Secret Truths 2

1. Angel cheats on his mother

For those who don’t remember the first season of Secret Truths, angel, has a fight with her boyfriend, Gui (Gabriel Leone). When Bill ends up with Angel, the model runs into the arms of those she shouldn’t. In other words, she ends up going to bed with Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), currently the husband of her mother, Carolina (Drika Moraes), and Gui’s uncle.

We even understand that she hasn’t told her mother about her earlier relationship with Alex. But, even being in a fragile moment, nothing justifies the character to completely forget about her mother’s feelings and go to bed with her stepfather.

AND Carolina catches Alex and Angel in bed. This touches her so deeply that she ends up committing suicide because of what happened. After all, it was very painful to know that your daughter was the lover of your love.

2. Angel kills Alex

After her mother’s suicide, Angel blamed her stepfather entirely for her death. At no point does she feel guilty either, though she was. Of course, before she went to bed with her then stepfather, it’s understandable that she didn’t make it clear to her mother what happened. But going to bed with a stepfather is not forgiving.

Angel kills Alex, blaming all his misfortune on him alone. The worst thing is that in order to get to kill Alex, she manipulated him, asking to “have a boat ride” with him. The crime was premeditated, as she took the same weapon that her mother committed suicide to murder her stepfather. That’s what she did.

In addition to being premeditated, Angel devised a way to get rid of Alex without being guilty. Hence the launch. Angel dumped Alex’s body overboard, and the body was never located, thus leaving the crime without evidence.

After all that, Angel sets off fireworks, celebrating Alex’s death. Finally, she calls the police and cries desolately, claiming the accident. Want more coolness than this?

Secret Truth 2: Alex didn’t die?

3. Angel lets Bill die

Apparently, Angel was also responsible for the death of Bill, her husband and father of their child. Although this is not completely clear yet (it should be cleared up in the next few chapters), what we do know is that there was a car accident, and Angel gets out of the car, before it explodes, with only his son.

There is no effort by Angel to save her husband. He was driving, and he’s in there, strapped in by his seat belt. Apparently, Angel left her husband to die.

We know that the couple’s relationship was not good. Bill was using drugs, as he was an addict, and ended up with most of the family’s fortune. There was still an overseas booking, which Angel is without access for all episodes already available in season two.

But, it is possible that Angel caused the accident, and consequently, the death of Bill, to “save” the money that was left and guarantee a better future for her and her son.

However, thinking that way has a name. This leads us to think that Angel has attitudes of a psychopath, who kills people according to his interests, coldly and deliberately.

4. Angel left Bill’s sister unattended

Although Araídes’ (Maria Luísa Mendonça), Lara’s mother (Júlia Byrro’s) idea that Angel is blamed for all her misfortunes is not correct, the truth is that, in fact, Angel left Gui’s sister’s family. unattended after his death.

As we know, Bill helped the family to support themselves. This because Lara she was his half sister, and he was considerate of her. But, with Bill’s death, Angel didn’t think for a moment to help them in any way. This demonstrates the character’s total lack of empathy with her son’s aunt.

5. Angel is manipulative

If you’re still not convinced that Angel deserves to die, we have one thing to say: she manipulated you too. Angel manipulated all of the men she’s hooked up with, including the men from season one, Alex and Gui, and her Secret Truths 2 novels Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) and Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes).

In addition, she possibly also manipulates her close friend, Visky (Rainer Cadet). The psychopathic traits of this character are very clear, who kills and deceives at will, according to his interests.

Visky is a friend she is lucky to have. In many moments, Visky is the one who fixes the solutions to save his skin, and in no time did we see Angel truly grateful for that. The impression we get is that she keeps Visky around because he helps her for free, not because she has feelings for him too.

Percy is another complicated character. Obsessed with Angel, the sadomasochist likes to see her in pain, and wants to test all the limits of the model’s suffering. Still, Angel consents to the exchange, his body for the money needed for his son’s treatment. However, she betrays Percy with Cristiano, and despite being deserved, is still another person manipulated by Angel.

christian can be a little more complicated as it has transitioned to the Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) a few times during the season. He was hired to put her in jail, but throughout the episodes, we’ve seen that he has really come to love Angel, and does everything for her. Still, she doesn’t trust him and isn’t entirely for him at any time.

For all these 5 reasons, we believe that the protagonist of Secret Truths 2 is a psychopath, and as such, Angel deserves to die.

