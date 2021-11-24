Why Honda killed Fit and prioritized new ‘brother’ version that sells less – 11/23/2021

Honda confirmed the end of Fit in Brazil and the arrival of the City hatch, a unique car here, in its place. The decision is justified, although, at first, it causes surprise due to the sales volume of the first in relation to the sedan version of the second.

Specialists point out that the change from Fit to City hatch has a marketing focus and also a cost reduction in the production of cars.

In 2020, Fit sold 12,833 against 7,280 City sedan licenses throughout the year. By the end of October 2021, even with both already at the end of the line, reducing inventory and production, Fit sold 6,318 against 5,948 for City. The numbers are from Fenabrave, a federation that brings together concessionaires from across the country.

Paulo Roberto Garbossa, from ADK Automotive reminds that sharing the platform and the look also reduce costs. “While the Fit has a completely different look, the City sedan and hatch are the same up to column B, which also reduces the cost of development,” he says.

Cassio Pagliarini, gives bright Consulting, states that the initial investment to produce is lower when you have two cars from the same family.

“Within the conjecture, adding part of the new stamping is a smaller additional investment than producing two totally different cars”, as would be the new Fit and City.

Reduced market appeal

In addition to seeking cost and production synergy with the complete City family here, the Fit gradually lost, despite good sales, part of the appeal it had with the public, of a more practical family car.

Customers looking for minivans or people carriers, which is the case of the Fit, to occupy the space of family cars moved to the segment of compact or medium SUVs.

On the other hand, the hatch has an appeal with a younger and more modern audience, who do not have children yet, but want to use the interior well. That’s why Honda kept the Magic Seat system, which allows you to modulate the seats to use the space with different configurations.

Although Honda has not confirmed the end of the WR-V, keeping the model alone, without the Fit being produced together, increases the cost per unit. The expectation is that the model will continue on the market until the arrival of the new compact SUV, based on the RS SUV concept, which was shown in Asia.