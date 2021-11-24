Will the PIS/Pasep allowance have doubled from January 2022?

the payment of PIS/Pasep salary allowance, referring to the base year 2020, was postponed and the amounts were not released as of July 2021. Now, after a decision by the Deliberative Council of the Workers’ Support Fund (Codefat), information on payments may be published until January 2022.

As a result, the expectation for the payment of a double PIS/Pasep salary bonus in 2022, which would refer to the base year of 2020 and 2021, increases. The government, however, has yet to comment on the matter.

Double PIS/Pasep allowance in 2022?

Payments referring to the PIS/Pasep salary bonus are, at most, one current minimum wage. In 2021, the amounts were not transferred and must be released in 2022.

The amount, which would be used for this payment, was redirected to the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Benefit (BEm). As a result, the payment ended up being postponed by the federal government and the benefit should be released next year.

For payments to be regularized as early as next year, the federal government would need to provide payment dates covering both periods at once (2020 and 2021).

However, no schedule of payments by the federal government was released. Despite this, there is an expectation that transfers can be initiated in the month of january or february of 2022.

new minimum wage

Like postponement After the payment of the PIS/Pasep allowance, the benefit will have to follow another minimum wage basis. In 2021, the amount paid is R$1,100.00, but the expectation is that for next year the amount will rise by at least R$100.00.

Is that according to the inflation estimate, the value of the minimum wage should reach R$ 1,200.10 (probable). The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is paid to professionals who receive a maximum of two minimum wages.

In addition, the worker must have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in that base year.