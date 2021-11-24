Windows 11 could become compatible with Samsung, MediaTek and even Apple CPUs soon

After all, Windows 11 might actually come out for the Apple M1, even if this isn’t a “supported scenario” as Microsoft says. Currently, an exclusivity deal with Qualcomm is what apparently secures the system from appearing on rival ARM processors. This partnership, however, was about to end, discovered the XDA Developers website.

Currently, the ARM version of Windows 11 is widely present in Qualcomm processors — examples are the Surface Pro X, the HP 14 and the Samsung Galaxy Book Go. Both companies must have collaborated in the development of the operating system for these processors in order to ensure the best possible performance and, in return, the chipmaker would have temporary exclusivity over the software.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is equipped with a Snapdragon 8cx-based processor (Image: Press Release/Microsoft)

It is not known exactly when this agreement will expire, but nothing prevents it from being renewed. The process should happen in secret, as it is a commercial agreement between the companies, but since Microsoft and Qualcomm do not enter into a new consensus, the effects of the end of the partnership would be evident for the segment of devices with ARM processors.

End of partnership would move the market

That is, more companies could adopt the operating system and, thus, there would be much more choice of processors and computer models focused on portability with the Microsoft system. This opening would even make room for Windows 11 to be developed for the Apple M1, the Apple ARM processor.

Today, the only way to run Microsoft’s system on an Apple system with an ARM CPU is through virtualization. Parallels, for example, is one of the software whose proposal is to put Windows to run on Apple systems and, even though the program’s integration is very refined, it doesn’t compare with the experience of running the software natively.

The introduction of Windows 11 for Apple’s CPU may take some time, or even not happen, but other chip makers (Samsung and MediaTek, for example) may already have their eyes on the end of this exclusivity. So far, however, nothing guarantees that these brands would already be on the move to launch new devices with the new operating system, so it remains to wait for more news.

Source: XDA Developers