Winners of the Golden Joystick Awards 2021; Dark Souls named best in history and RE Village of the year

GamesRadar today announced the winners of its annual award, the Golden Joystick Awards, and Resident Evil Village was named Game of the Year (Ultimate Game of The Year).

The title also received three other awards: Best PlayStation Game, Best Audio and Best Performance (Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu).

This year we also had a vote to decide the best game of all time and dark souls took the prize.

Award winners are chosen by popular vote and you can check out the full list below.

Winners of the Golden Joystick Awards 2021