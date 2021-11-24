Winners of the Golden Joystick Awards 2021; Dark Souls named best in history and RE Village of the year

GamesRadar today announced the winners of its annual award, the Golden Joystick Awards, and Resident Evil Village was named Game of the Year (Ultimate Game of The Year).
The title also received three other awards: Best PlayStation Game, Best Audio and Best Performance (Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu).
This year we also had a vote to decide the best game of all time and dark souls took the prize.
Award winners are chosen by popular vote and you can check out the full list below.
Winners of the Golden Joystick Awards 2021
- Best Narrative – Life is Strange: True Colors
- Best Multiplayer – It Takes Two
- Best Audio – Resident Evil: Village
- Best Visual Design – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Expansion – Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Expansion
- Mobile Game of the Year – League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Best Gaming Hardware – PS5
- Best Indie Game – death’s door
- Studio of the Year – capcom
- Best Performance – Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu)
- Breakthrough Award – housemarque
- Best Game Community – Final Fantasy 14
- ‘Still Playing’ Award – Final Fantasy 14
- PC Game of the Year – hitman 3
- Nintendo Game of the Year – Metroid Dread
- Xbox Game of the Year – Psychonauts 2
- PlayStation Game of the Year – Resident Evil Village
- Most Desired Game – Elden Ring
- Critics’ Choice Award – deathloop
- Game of the Year – Resident Evil Village
- Best Hardware Ever – PRAÇA
- Best Game Ever – dark souls