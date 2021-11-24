With 35 flights to Montevideo, GOL alerts fans to documentation

GOL Boeing 737-800





The reopening of the borders for international flights has been expected for months, since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic that interrupted a good part of the operations. Today, with vaccination advancing throughout the national territory and in countries neighboring Brazil, some destinations in Latin America have returned to receive flights from Brazilian airports, as is the case of Montevideo, site of an important sporting event this Saturday (27).

For the experience of flying to the Uruguayan capital to happen without any negative surprises, GOL Linhas Aéreas, which since November 3 has been operating regular flights between Guarulhos and Montevideo, reinforces the importance that Brazilian fans have with them, both when boarding for the Uruguay, and on the return to Brazil, all documents required by the Uruguayan authorities to enter the country.

All persons wishing to enter Uruguay must complete, within 48 hours prior to boarding, the Sworn Declaration of Health, attaching the vaccination certificate and negative PCR, or RT-PCR or “Antigen” (if they have previously contracted Covid) . Sending the correct information and files will generate a QRCode whose presentation is mandatory on boarding.

Passengers also need to be alert in relation to returning to Brazil, with their documents and vouchers preserved. It will be necessary to present the negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test, done within 72 hours before departure from the first embarkation point; or a negative Covid-19 antigen test done no later than 24 hours prior to departure from the first embarkation point, performed in a laboratory recognized by local health authorities.





The test result must be in English, Portuguese or Spanish. In addition, all passengers must complete, by electronic means, within 24 hours before boarding, the Traveler’s Health Declaration – DSV, through the Anvisa page.

Between November 20 and 30, GOL planned 35 extra flights to the Uruguayan capital from Guarulhos (GRU) and RIOgaleão (GIG), injecting 7,000 spare seats. The route between GRU and Montevideo, which was resumed at the beginning of the month, already has flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays between the two airports, both outward and outward.

