With 398 records in 24 hours, Brazil has more than 613,000 deaths

Brazil registered 398 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With that, the total number of deaths in the country reached 613,240. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

Today, the moving average of deaths was 245. This is the 23rd day in a row that the average is below 300. On Saturday (20), this figure even dropped below 200, but for three days it has been

When it comes to the average of deaths, the daily death data of the last seven days are taken into account. This number is considered the most suitable for measuring the progress of the pandemic, since it eliminates fluctuations that can occur on weekends and holidays.

Acre, Amapá and Sergipe did not register any deaths from the disease.

Today, there were also 19,842 new cases of coronaviruses in the country — on average, 10,634 positive tests were tested. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 22,038,731 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health reported today that Brazil has notified 284 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 613,066 deaths across the country.

According to data released by the folder, there were 10,312 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus between yesterday and today in Brazil, raising the total number of infected to 22,030,182 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,247,982 recovered cases of the disease so far in the country, with another 169,134 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.