With an estimated 700,000 additional deaths, Europe could reach 2.2 million deaths per covid – International

BRUSSELS – A Europe may register 700,000 additional deaths from coronaviruses in the coming months, reaching the mark of 2.2 million lives lost to the disease in March of next year, reported on Tuesday, 23, World Health Organization. According to the forecast, hospital beds in 25 countries will be under high or extreme pressure on March 1, 2022. The same should happen with intensive care units in 49 of the 53 countries that are part of the WHO European zone (which includes Russia and other former Soviet republics in addition to Turkey).

“The European region is still under the effects of covid-19. In the last week, registered deaths increased to almost 4,200 per day, which is double the 2,100 daily deaths registered at the end of September”, highlighted the WHO in a statement. “The situation is very serious,” said the regional director of the agency in Europe, Hans Kluge, calling for the reintroduction of measures of detachment, hygiene and the use of masks.

Europe faces the Delta variant, prevalent in its territory and highly contagious. Despite this, there is a relaxation of sanitary restrictions in several countries.

Vaccination has also been a problem. At European Union, 67.7% of the population is fully immunized, although countries on the continent have long had enough doses to immunize their entire population.

There is a true east-west divide, according to data from the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC). In Eastern Europe, immunization rates are extremely low: 53% in Poland, 45% in Slovakia, 35% in Romania and 24% in Bulgaria. Western Europe has better vaccination rates, although data within it is not homogeneous. Ireland, Portugal, Denmark and Spain, for example, have vaccinated about ¾ of their populations; Netherlands, 68%; Germany, 67%; Greece, 61% and Austria, 58%.

Meanwhile, the cumulative incidence is advancing rapidly and exceeds a thousand cases in countries such as Belgium, Netherlands, Ireland, Austria, Czech Republic, Czech Republic, Slovenia and Croatia, according to Monday’s data from the British observatory Our World in Data. Infections are advancing rapidly and some hospitals are starting to come under pressure. “A difficult winter awaits us,” said Kluge.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also made an appeal to the block. “We must not forget that in the European Union 1,600 people die every day. Vaccines and hygiene measures are an act of solidarity and save lives,” he told the European Parliament on Tuesday.

protests

Several EU countries have already started tightening restrictions to try to contain infections. Austria imposed a new lockdown, Belgium made telecommuting mandatory again and Greece started to prevent the access of the unvaccinated to leisure and entertainment spaces.

Restrictions in Belgium and the Netherlands led to violent demonstrations. Last Sunday, around 35,000 people took to the streets of Brussels, local police said. They mainly protested against the requirement of a vaccine certificate for access to public places such as restaurants. The Netherlands registered protests in several cities. In Rotterdam, the country’s second-largest city, protesters clashed with police and set cars on fire. On Sunday, 26 people were arrested.

Violent protests have also been registered across the Atlantic in the French West Indies. Both health professionals and firefighters are opposed to the health pass and mandatory vaccination of health workers.

The protest has turned into a real social crisis in the French Caribbean department, where a third of the population lives below the poverty line. The neighboring island of Martinique is undergoing a similar mobilization.

new restrictions

The Council of the European Union today opened the way for countries, which are the only ones with competences in the area of ​​health in the EU, to apply new restrictions to stop the spread of infections and to generalize the administration of booster doses of the vaccine.

“We are facing an ever-worsening epidemiological situation. We all agree that additional measures are needed to curb its spread,” said Slovenian chief and rotating chairman of the meeting, Gasper, at the end of the General Affairs Council of European ministers, Dovzan.

The 27 ministers, added the Slovene, agreed to underline “the importance of booster doses” because “experience in some countries shows that they are extremely important.”

“It’s been a general discussion, we haven’t discussed in detail a mandatory third dose, but there is broad recognition that booster is needed,” added Dozvan.

European Commissioner for Justice and Home Affairs Didier Reynders said that the European Commission it will “soon” propose measures to the Member States concerning internal and external mobility in the European Union.

The new restrictions could undermine Europe’s fragile economic recovery, which saw its economic performance slow by 15% in the first few months of last year, when governments applied strict lockdowns to try to contain the pandemic.

Supported by a series of government aid to unemployed companies and citizens, most countries in the bloc managed to get back on their feet and recoup their losses, especially after the introduction of vaccines.

Now, however, the fourth wave of the pandemic threatens to cut people’s circulation in shopping centers, discourage travel and reduce attendance at restaurants, bars and ski resorts.

Still, the overall picture isn’t nearly as dire as last year’s. Although several analysts have lowered their expectations for October, November and December, the forecast is still positive, with annual growth around 5%. Unemployment rates have fallen and, in some sectors, companies are complaining about a shortage of work. /AP, AFP, REUTERS, EFE AND NYT